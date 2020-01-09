Huskies looking for stronger start to 2020 season

The No. 17 Washington gymnastics team made it to the national championship meet in back-to-back years for just the second time in school history under head coach Elise Ray-Statz in her first two seasons, but were unable to qualify in her third season last year, ending as the No. 18 seed. The Dawgs are looking to start with more intensity and maintain that energy in making it back to nationals this season.
“Last year, the postseason changed a little bit; it's a lot more challenging now,” Ray-Statz said. “We didn't make it last year, so we're all really hungry to make it back this year.”
As of the 2019 season, only eight teams are able to make it to nationals, making qualification more difficult. The team also faced a few key injuries during regionals a year ago, with athletes such as Evanni Roberson and Michaela Nelson competing injured or not at all, and Malory Rose competing with a torn meniscus all season.
Last season, the Huskies began their season with two wins on the road against Nebraska and Arizona, but narrowly lost their third match at home against Oregon State. This year, they’re looking to make a statement the first match and maintain that energy throughout the season.
“Last year we had to kind of play catch up because it took us a little while to get going and get some momentum,” Ray-Statz said.
Senior captain Madison Copiak finished regionals last year with a 9.850 on the beam, earning the highest beam score for the Huskies at the competition. Although the team was unable to qualify for the national competition, meeting specific numbers and scoring higher is essential.
“One of our big goals is starting off strong so we want to start off first meet strong and the first event strong and carry that through the season,” Copiak said.
For the UW, starting this season on a high note means increasing its intensity and the team’s unity in the gym so that it shows during competition. According to senior Maya Washington, one of their goals is to translate these changes into their events and start fresh.
“[Ray-Statz] talks a lot about the law of averages — if we average high intensity and good quality training, and then I'll transfer easily over to the competition setting,” Washington said. “We are really focused on that, just transferring over what we can do in the gym.”
The Huskies start their season on the road against Michigan and Texas in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Friday, Jan. 10, at 3:30 p.m.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
