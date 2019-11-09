Walk-on Ulofoshio steps up for the Huskies

This time last year, redshirt freshman Edefuan Ulofoshio wasn’t even on the Washington football team’s roster. That changed against Oregon State in 2018, when he forced two fumbles in his collegiate debut.
Fifty-one weeks later, the walk-on from Anchorage, Alaska, who has played in every game this season, showed up again in a big way for the Huskies.
“My earliest memory of knowing he was going he was going to be a really good player was way back in training camp when I was going to put notes up on my board from defensive backs, and he was already down there looking at the install at like 5:50 in the morning, and he was the first player in the building,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “This guy, he’s got tremendous work ethic.”
That work ethic has paid off, and it was evident against the Beavers. Ulofoshio led the Huskies with nine tackles on the night. He also had 1.5 sacks, one on Oregon State’s first drive of the fourth quarter that forced fourth-and-17 and a punt.
Ulofoshio didn’t have a sack in his career before playing the Beavers. He averaged less than a tackle per game. He didn’t just lead the Huskies against OSU, he also had the best game of his career.
“It’s awesome to see Edefuan get out there,” head coach Chris Petersen said. “I’m really happy for him, just because he’s such an awesome kid.”
After playing three games last year — few enough to still redshirt the season — and recording only two tackles, Ulofoshio came back this season with something to prove. He and fellow redshirt freshman Jackson Sirmon have been proving their worth off the field all season, but it’s finally showing up on the field too.
“Those guys have been really honing in and watching film, practicing excellent,” Lake said.” We need to watch the film but what I saw was two guys flying around and playing physical and knowing the run fits and knowing their pass fits.”
After the Huskies lost MJ Tafisi against Arizona, and Brandon Wellington early in the game against Oregon State, they needed Ulofoshio to step up. They’ll need him to keep doing it for the rest of the season.
“I don’t really expect anything, I just prepare for everything,” Ulofoshio said. “Anything that comes at me, it is what it is.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
