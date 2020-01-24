Offensive rebounds, turnovers kill UW’s upset bid against UCLA

It was the same story for the Washington women’s basketball in Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. The Huskies ended the first quarter with a lead, but went on to lose 85-80 in overtime to No. 10 UCLA.
The Huskies led by as many as 15 points, but the Bruins came back in the second half to come all the way back and go in front. A 10-0 UW run in the fourth quarter made it close, and two Amber Melgoza free throws with five seconds left ultimately sent the game to overtime.
UCLA opened the extra period on an 8-1 run, and held on to win by five. The Bruins couldn’t hit enough free throws to put the game away for good, but it didn’t matter; they pulled down three key offensive rebounds to keep the ball and waste clock.
The offensive glass proved to be the story Friday night, with UCLA getting 28 offensive boards. After the Huskies finished the first half up by 10, offensive rebounds were key to UCLA’s comeback. The Huskies weren’t as successful off UCLA shots as the Bruins were, finishing the game with 26 defensive rebounds.
Washington had other problems, too. Most significantly, 24 turnovers. In overtime, the Huskies turned the ball over three times, and made only three field goals. It was one of three periods where they had as many or more turnovers than made field goals. In the other two quarters, they outscored the Bruins.
The Huskies started off strong, putting up 22 points to double up the Bruins. Junior Rita Pleskevich scored eight points for the Huskies, hitting all three of her shots, including two three-pointers. UW kept the Bruins shooting only a little over 20% in the first quarter.
Washington’s scoring stalled in the second quarter, the Huskies making only two field goals. The rest of their points came from free throws as they got to the line for seven more points to hold onto a double-digit lead over the Bruins.
UCLA staged a third quarter comeback, outscoring the Huskies 26-12 to pull ahead by four points. The Bruins had nine offensive rebounds in the third quarter alone, and 12 second chance points.
Washington was hitting its shots in the fourth quarter, shooting 69.2%, but it wasn’t enough. Michaela Onyenwere led the Bruins with 31 points, 22 of those in the second half. UW and UCLA traded leads, and then the Bruins started hitting their threes.
After three quarters of the Bruins shooting threes under 20%, Natalie Chou made two key shots to get the lead back. The Huskies were able to send it to overtime, but the momentum stayed with UCLA.
UW will play USC on Sunday at noon. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
