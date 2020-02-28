Huskies drop close contest to Cougars, swept by WSU in season series

With just 17 seconds left on the clock, Washington State point guard Isaac Bonton missed his free throw.
Washington freshman Jaden McDaniels pulled down the rebound, and the Huskies (13-16, 3-13 Pac-12), trailing by just two after fighting back from several double-digit deficits and a poor technical earlier in the second half, had a chance to tie or even beat WSU.
The ball found its way to junior Nahziah Carter, and with eight seconds remaining he drove to the basket, absorbed some contact, and awkwardly fell to the right. His off-balance shot came up short and the Cougars (15-14, 6-10 Pac-12) grabbed the rebound, effectively securing the 78-74 win and the series sweep.
“I got to the basket, I thought I might’ve gotten hit, but they didn’t call it and I missed it,” Carter said.
The Huskies started quickly. In what could well be his final game in a Washington uniform, McDaniels was one of the only bright spots. Following senior Jason Crandall’s tip-in on the first play, the freshman hit a three-pointer that helped the Huskies get out to an early lead. But Washington State quickly rallied back through an unlikely source.
Washington contained sophomore CJ Elleby for most of the first half, but another Seattle native, freshman Noah Williams, punished them instead. An O’Dea High alum and former AAU teammate of McDaniels, he went on a 6-0 by himself in the first half to put the Cougars up 25-20. He finished the day with 15 points and went 9-of-10 from the free throw line, even though he spent most of the second half in foul trouble.
With Isaiah Stewart in foul trouble after picking up two in 14 seconds, the Washington offense came down to McDaniels, who at halftime was the only UW player with more than four points. He did manage to bring Washington within two though, setting up Stewart for a dunk and then turning a steal into a one-handed slam in transition with three and a half minutes to play.
“I think just my teammates found me in the right spots,” McDaniels said. “and then, just we all being unselfish and then helping me when I was open get the basketball and I was hitting because I had some wide-open shots.”
But McDaniels’ dunk turned out to be the last bucket Washington scored before the break, as Elleby finally got hot to score seven points in the final three minutes of the half. That was part of a 10-0 run by WSU that sent the UW to the locker room trailing 41-28.
“We didn’t have good rhythm in the first half,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Our offense wasn’t flowing, it wasn’t good, and then you go back to they scored 41 points on the zone. For the most part, we did a really good job on [Elleby]. He’s a heck of a player, but 41 points is not winning numbers for us in a half.”
Several trips to the free throw line and some transition offense from the Huskies pulled Washington back into the game quickly out of the break though. The Huskies went on a 15-3 run to pull within one. WSU had six turnovers in less than five minutes to start the half.
A reverse layup by Carter tied the game, and McDaniels’ free throws the next possession gave the UW the lead. The freshman from Federal Way had a team-high 19 points and added six rebounds in his first start since Feb. 1. Carter was second on the team with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
But then things started to change. With the Huskies up one following a dunk by sophomore Jamal Bey, he swatted a Bonton floater, but was given a questionable technical for staring him down following the play. The WSU point guard hit his free throws, and on the inbound, Elleby hit an open corner three to put the Cougars up four. Bonton then made three pointers on consecutive possessions to put Washington State up 10 with eight to play. The pair combined for 41 points — 21 for Elleby and 20 for Bonton.
“You’re looking for consistency, you’re looking for that not mental lapse, you’re looking for that focus,” Hopkins said. “And as a coach you’re always striving for perfection, you know progress not perfection. We’re taking really baby steps, we’re not taking the significant steps they need to to be able to win these games.”
Washington almost battled back. After freshman Marcus Tshonois was replaced by sophomore Elijah Hardy, and the Huskies pulled within four with two minutes left in the game. And with just a minute to play, the sophomore hit a corner three to keep the Huskies hopes alive. A shot clock violation on Washington State gave the UW a chance, and a quick two from Carter brought the UW within one.
The Huskies fouled Bonton on the ensuing possession, who missed one of his free throws setting up Carter’s miss. Williams then sunk his free throws after being fouled to put the game out of reach.
