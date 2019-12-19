Kirshenbaum: Keeping all recruiting targets a huge first step for Lake

LAS VEGAS — The headliner this week for the Washington football team’s past and present is Chris Petersen’s farewell tour, culminating Saturday with the UW’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup Saturday against Boise State.
But for the future, the story came Wednesday, with the first step of Jimmy Lake’s reign as head coach beginning with the Huskies holding all 23 of their expected recruits in the early signing period.
“We’re extremely excited about this class, with everything going on with Coach Pete and myself, to be able to hold onto these 23 excellent players,” Lake said on a teleconference with reporters Wednesday afternoon.
By “everything going on,” Lake means getting announced as the head-coach-to-be two weeks before Washington was set to seal its recruiting class, including convincing 13 offensive players to stick with a shift from an offensive head coach to a defensive one. It meant convincing four-star defensive back Jacobe Covington to commit to the UW for the second time. And he meant doing it all while suddenly preparing for a bowl game on comparatively short notice.
“Definitely take a big exhale [now],” Lake joked.
Lake said that as soon as the news of Petersen’s resignation came out, the “vultures and buzzards” began circling. Recruiters from other schools, already probing around previous targets to try to get a last-minute flip on Signing Day, started flocking to Washington’s 23 targets in greater numbers, hoping to capitalize on any possible concerns of instability.
“That’s part of the business, that’s part of the deal,” Lake said. “We all know that. That’s always going to be a part of recruiting, and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”
Covington, who originally committed to Washington on August 17, re-opened his recruiting on October 15. But Saturday, Lake sent out his first #WOOF tweet — now complete with fancy new animation — to say the Huskies had gotten the Scottsdale, Ariz. native back.
“I think when all the dust settled, he remembered that this was the right fit for him, that he can get a big-time degree, he can be in a great locker room, and he can play some big-time football for us,” Lake said.
And any worry about losing offensive guys? Lake downplayed that, saying the message to them when he checked back in after the news unfolded “really was more about what they had previously already committed to, which was our Built for Life foundation, our uncommon unity, our culture that we have” and less about any specific plays or schemes.
Obviously, whatever the UW coaches said to their recruiting targets in the mad scramble of the past two weeks worked perfectly. Washington’s class ranks top in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally, according to 247Sports.
Not that Wednesday’s signings were the ultimate goal for Lake, though, to be achieved before he’s even technically taken over as head coach.
“I’ll be impressed when we’re lifting up the Pac-12 championship trophy,” he said.
But it’s a first step.
