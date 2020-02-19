3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on the Bay Area schools

Before the Washington men’s basketball team welcomes Stanford and Cal to Montlake, read up on the Cardinal and Golden Bears.
3 numbers to know
61.7: Scoring against Stanford is no small task; the Cardinal allows a conference-low 61.7 points per game coming into this week. When Washington went to Palo Alto in January, the Huskies came away with just 55 points in a loss, their lowest scoring output yet this season.
7.2: The bad news: Washington has been atrocious at allowing offensive rebounds this season. The good news: Stanford ranks dead last on the offensive glass in the Pac-12 with 7.2 offensive boards per game. California isn’t much better, pulling in 8.2 per game to be 11th in the conference.
15.9: Stanford scores more of its points from the field than any other team in the Pac-12. Just 15.9% of the Cardinal’s points come from the free-throw line, off a conference-low 429 free throws attempted. Stanford makes up for it from the field though; its 47.1 field goal percentage leads the conference.
2 players to watch
Matt Bradley - Cal guard
The sophomore from San Bernardino, California, sunk the Huskies when they went to Berkeley in January, draining a three-pointer with seven seconds left in overtime to give the Golden Bears a 61-58 win. Bradley has been the go-to for California on offense all year long, averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game, and is the only player on the team to average double figures. Against the UW earlier this season, Bradley put up 17 points and added five rebounds and three assists.
Oscar da Silva - Stanford forward
Da Silva missed a game after suffering head lacerations following a freak collision in Stanford’s Feb. 8 matchup against Colorado, but was back in the lineup Feb. 15 against Arizona, dropping 15 points in 20 minutes. He currently leads Stanford in points (15.9) and rebounds (6.3) per game, and field goal percentage (59%). Earlier this season, the Huskies held him to 11 points, but he added 11 rebounds.
1 recap of last week
Both Stanford and California suffered sweeps at the hands of the Arizona schools to extend their respective losing streaks to four games. Missing da Silva against Arizona State, Stanford looked to Tyrell Terry for offense, with the freshman guard pouring in 24 points in a 74-69 loss. Against Arizona, the Cardinal went ice cold from long range, going 3-for-17 on threes and lost 69-60. California fared worse, losing by 16 points to Arizona and 15 to ASU.
