Huskies shuffle lineup to no avail against Colorado

It is no secret that the Washington men’s basketball team is struggling to find an effective rotation of players. In Sunday’s 92-69 defeat to Colorado, head coach Mike Hopkins attempted to inject some new life into this struggling Huskies roster by mixing up his team’s starting lineup, but his efforts proved to be in vain as Washington was thoroughly dismantled on both sides of the floor.
Hopkins elected to insert RaeQuan Battle and Nate Pryor into the starting five in place of Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey (1-6, 0-2 Pac-12), which he addressed in a postgame press conference following the loss.
“We tried to shake up the starting lineup a little bit and thought it would help with our turnovers, but defensively we just got diced.”
To Hopkins' point, Washington gave up a season-high 92 points, while allowing Colorado to find their groove offensively as the Buffaloes (5-1) shot 48.3% from the field and 40% from three-point range, while sinking a whopping 26 free throws on 28 attempts.
Additionally, Hopkins hoped that the lineup modifications and the addition of the ball-handling Pryor to the starting five would free up UW’s leading scorer in senior guard Quade Green, but Green struggled against the stout Colorado defense, finishing with 12 points on just 4-of-14 shooting.
“We felt like it would take Quade off the ball,” Hopkins said. “The way [Colorado] hard hedges, we thought it would loosen up Quade a little bit, but it didn’t.”
If Sunday’s loss cleared up anything for Washington fans, it’s that Hopkins, who prefers to roll with a seven or eight man rotation, is still in the process of identifying the ideal group that can help this program get back into the wins column.
“We’ve got a lot of guys and we’re trying to figure out that top eight,” Hopkins said. “Today we thought we had it and it changed again.”
Unforced errors continue to be an issue for Washington
Through the course of this young season, self-inflicted errors have been a key problem for the Huskies.
Sunday’s loss to Colorado was no different.
Throughout the first half, Washington was penalized for a number of careless mistakes, including several offensive fouls on ball screens, that rewarded Colorado with a number of free points and possessions. Their undisciplined play was embodied by a flagrant foul picked up late in the first half by RaeQuan Battle, as the sophomore guard appeared to shove a Colorado player on a fastbreak underneath the basket.
“The guys got frustrated,” Hopkins said. “That’s why I took a couple people out of the game. When adversity hits, you’ve got to become stronger as a unit. That’s what we were looking for.”
Moreover, the Huskies struggled to find their rhythm offensively. With eight turnovers and eleven fouls in the first half, Washington was reckless with the ball and often appeared to force shots on account of their stagnant attack, while failing to swing the ball to open shooters.
“We have to be a little bit more patient,” Hopkins said. “[Colorado] played good initial defense, then the ball stopped and we ended up taking tough shots.”
Following the game, Hopkins made it clear that the Huskies’ undisciplined play could at times be attributed to lapses in judgement and resolve.
“We’ve got to be able to have mental toughness,” Hopkins said. “Being tough is not fighting somebody, it’s being able to be poised and find ways to come together. Tougher together right?”
