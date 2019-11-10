Washington suffers narrow loss to Stanford in top-five showdown

Today’s matchup against No. 5 Stanford had a lot on the line for the No. 1 Washington’s men's soccer team in their 1-0 loss.
A win or tie against the Cardinal would have clinched the Pac-12 title for the Huskies for the first time since 2013. Instead, the conference crown will be decided next week.
Stanford set the tone in the early portion of the first half and pushed around the UW defense. The first and only goal of the game came off a deflection in the 42nd minute. Stanford forward Gabe Segal found the back of the net off an assist from forward Ousseni Bouda.
“The braver team usually wins and in the first half they were the braver team,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Today we were good for a half but we put ourselves in a hole in the first half.”
Despite just a slight edge in possession time, Stanford registered twice as many shots as Washington in the first half.
Washington nearly scored on a free kick by Imanol Rosales in the 53rd minute as he hit the top of the crossbar.
“Every game is in the balance,” Clark said. “You have got to find a way to make moments happen.”
Both teams were extremely physically in the second half as both teams received two yellow cards.
The Huskies offense was more aggressive in the second half and they appeared to be on the verge of scoring but the Stanford defense held tough.
Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas prevented Washington’s offense from scoring on his way to five saves while the UW’s Bryce Logan gave up the decisive goal. Washington’s offense showed more urgency in the second half but nothing seemed to work for the Huskies.
“Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in the game and sometimes it doesn’t click and today was one of those days,” Meek said.
Washington’s chances of winning the Pac-12 title hinge on the result of Stanford’s home match against California next Thursday. The UW leads Stanford by one point in the Pac-12 standings and still control their own destiny regardless of the Stanford result.
The Dawgs finish out their regular season with an away match against Oregon State next Friday. A win will give the Huskies the Pac-12 title.
Reach reporter Evan Wong at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evan_wong29
