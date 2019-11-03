UW offense can’t produce goal in second straight loss

The No. 21 Washington women’s soccer team controlled possession for most of the game but couldn’t get a single goal for the second game in a row in its 1-0 loss to Utah.
The most glaring of many disparities in the game was probably with shots, the Huskies (10-6-2, 6-4 Pac-12) had 24 shots to Utah’s (7-8-4, 2-5-3 Pac-12) five, with eight of those coming on frame.
The difference-maker in the first half came from just one play. Utah’s Ireland Dunn got a steal in the Washington backfield and had a one-on-one with keeper Siena Ruelas, who couldn’t make the open field save to keep the score even.
“We made a mistake and gave them a goal, and they didn’t really have any other threats [Siena Ruelas] didn’t really have to do too much,” head coach Lesle Gallimore said.
That was the only shot-on-goal that Ruelas faced all game, the first time she has not recorded a save all season.
This was only the second time Washington has trailed at the half, the first of which was in a 4-0 loss to No. 2 Stanford.
The second half featured more accurate attacks, with just under half of the team’s shots getting on target, but not as many dangerous chances as their could have been, considering seven corner kicks in the period.
“We actually forced [Utah’s keeper] to make at least three decent saves,” Gallimore said. “The pressure starts to build a little bit and you seem them get a little bit tight, so we’re gonna try figure out maybe some adjustments we can make.”
There was an increased sense of urgency in the second half of play, and Gallimore even played three defenders in the final 14 minutes instead of four, which has been a consistent staple of this team. Ultimately the Huskies’ inability to score led to their first back-to-back loss of the season.
Much like the end of the game, the Dawgs were winning in almost every category in the first half, they outshot the Utes 11-3 and earned five corner kicks.
“We had enough of the ball, I thought we had enough play in the front half, we just didn’t get around the back of them and get easy shots in front of the goal,” Gallimore said. “Our quality, it was just below average, below what we’re capable of in my opinion.”
Washington will stay home this week in anticipation for its final game of the regular season against cross-state rival Washington State on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
