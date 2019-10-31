Instant recap: Huskies showcase revamped squad in dominant exhibition win

With high-flying blocks, dunks, and theatrics galore, the Washington men’s basketball team dominated in its exhibition against Western Washington, 87-63.
The UW’s two-headed freshman monster of Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart were standouts with 13 and 14 points, respectively, but sophomore Jamal Bey led the Dawgs in scoring on the night with 20.
The Huskies opened in a man-to-man defense, which head coach Mike Hopkins had hinted at during his preseason press conference last week, and stymied the Vikings in the early going. The starting lineup of Elijah Hardy, Nahziah Carter, McDaniels, Hameir Wright, and Stewart was just too big and too long to get past.
Nearly halfway through the first half, Washington had forced seven turnovers and given up just five points. By halftime, the Vikings were sitting on 14 turnovers and just six made baskets.
On the offensive end, the Huskies ran out in transition and punished the slower and smaller Viking defenders to the tune of 19 fastbreak points. Holding on to a significant scoring advantage throughout the entire first half, McDaniels capped off the first frame with a massive dunk in transition that got the crowd to its feet.
The second half didn’t get off to a great start for the young Washington squad, which was a step slow in its rotations on defense and sloppy on offense. Through the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Huskies were outscored 21-17.
But despite other lapses in focus in the final 10 minutes, the Huskies walked away with the dominant victory, and ended up outscoring the Vikings 41-40 in the second half.
Washington will officially open their season against Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 8.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.