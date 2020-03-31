Difficult decisions upcoming for UW softball

It’s now been almost two weeks since the UW Athletic Department canceled all team activities through the end of the spring quarter due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Washington softball team was in the middle of what looked to be another successful season. After five weeks of non-conference play, the Huskies (23-2) were ranked second in the nation by the NFCA Coaches Poll before the season was suspended indefinitely. Some wondered if it was going to be the final time Washington’s four seniors — Sis Bates, Morganne Flores, Taryn Atlee, and Kaija Gibson — donned the purple and gold ever again.
On Monday March 30 though, the NCAA announced all spring sport Division I student-athletes will be granted an additional year of eligibility after their seasons were impacted by the coronavirus. And even with its seniors eligible to return for another year, the roster size limit still applies meaning the Huskies may have to make some difficult choices.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of fallout at every school,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Maybe not this year, but in the years to come there is going to be some give and take.”
Flores is in her first season of a two-year master’s program and was planning to return to the UW next year as a graduate assistant. Bates was also hoping to return to the UW next season and become a GA alongside Flores while pursuing a master’s in leadership in higher education.
“They are here for school,” Tarr said. “Does it make sense to extend your collegiate career eligibility wise, yeah, of course, but how do you fit the school in? How do you pay for school? Everybody is in their own situation. Emotionally you may be like, ‘Yeah I’m going to play,’ but then you may not have a degree to work progress towards. We are working through those things individually and privately.”
Those were the plans two months ago before the Huskies began their season but just like everything else, things have changed since then.
“It’s going to be a really hard situation to go through, not this year because there is some forgiveness with the scholarships for those seniors,” Tarr said. “In the years to come, it’s going to create a backlog, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
