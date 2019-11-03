Head of the Lake features Washington first-place finishes

In their only home action of the fall season, the Washington rowing teams finished the early season in strong fashion at the Head of the Lake.
The Washington men kicked off the regatta with the men’s collegiate/open eight Ben Porter Cup. Led by junior coxswain Adam Gold, the UW boat jumped out and led at the Fox Point part of the three-mile course by about 25 seconds.
Washington’s boat crossed the line in first with a time of 15:10.788 while Oregon State came in second (15:53.128) and Gonzaga came in third (16:09.281).
“The varsity eight had a good aggressive start, something we wanted to build on from Head of the Charles,” head coach Michael Callahan said. “I was also impressed by the gaps between the 2V and the 3V, there’s good depth there. The freshmen had a really nice piece.”
Sophomore coxswain Zachary Casler guided Washington’s JV 8+ to an early advantage at the West Montlake checkpoint. The UW finished in first place in 15:26.527 with British Columbia coming in second at 16:01.718 and Oregon State checking in third at 16:28.381.
For the third varsity eight, the Huskies had three entries and earned a clean sweep of the podium. The first place boat, coxed by junior Isabel Klein came in first (15:44.782) nearly a minute over fourth place Oregon State.
Much like the third varsity eight, Washington cruised to first, second, and third in the championship 4+. Sophomore coxswain Thomas Wenk led one of the UW boats to a first place finish with a time of 16:52.411.
The final event on the day for the Washington men featured the Men’s Open singles William Tytus Cup. Freshman Cormac Kennedy-Leverett captured first in 18.57.000 while senior George Esau got second (19:11.922) and junior Nick Everett finished in third (19:35.565).
“We wanted to retain the Head of the Lake title inside the boathouse so I think that’s great bragging rights,” Callahan said.
With a younger team this year, the team is accounting for the lack of experience with a different approach in terms of strength training and conditioning.
“We’re taking a little bit slower approach this year,” Callahan said. “We have a lot of younger guys so there’s been a lot of foundational building blocks to slow down on and do well on.”
UW women use pre-race inspiration for in-race success
The UW women started their Head of the Lake races with the women’s championship 8+. Senior coxswain Marley Avritt directed the Washington boat to a first place finish with a time of 17:04.773. The UW featured another boat that came in second and crossed the line in 17:22.885.
Head coach Yasmin Farooq allowed her rowers some independence heading into their respective races today.
“Spirits were high in the pre-race meeting, Farooq said. “Each of them was responsible for their own race plan and we didn’t know what any of their plans were.”
Washington experienced similar success in the collegiate JV 8+, earning first. Junior coxswain Maddy Cope guided the Huskies to a finish time of 18:04.602, nearly 45 seconds over second-place Seattle Pacific.
In the Women’s Open 1x Lucy Pocock Stillwell Cup, unaffiliated UW senior Tabea Schendekehl nabbed first (21:03.348) as Isabel Van Opzeeland came in second 21:38.618 and Sofia Asoumanaki grabbed third (21:41.979).
“It’s the perfect ending to the fall season,” Farooq said. “It’s a great reminder for our team, how well supported they are by their community.
The training and development for the rest of the fall is imperative for Washington to take the next steps before its spring season.
“Every week we’re building upon the last and the next round for us is selecting who is going to winter camp,” Farooq said.
Both the men’s and women’s team are off for the rest of fall and winter until they pick up their spring seasons, late February for the women and late March for the men.
Reach reporter Evan Wong at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evan_wong29
