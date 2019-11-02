You are the owner of this article.
Huskies still searching for answers after another collapse

Utah's Zack Moss stiff-arms Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio en route to a touchdown in the first half of Washington’s 33-28 loss to Utah at Husky Stadium on Nov. 2, 2019.

Even after a bye week, a situation in which head coach Chris Petersen was once perfect at UW, the Washington football team couldn't solve its fourth quarter issues in a 33-28 loss to No. 9 Utah. 

After squandering a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter of their loss to No. 7 Oregon, the Huskies (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) let another late lead slip through their fingers to the visiting team. 

“We have to play better in the fourth quarter for sure,” Petersen said. “It’s just self-inflicted wounds. I don’t know, I don’t know what to tell you, it’s day one stuff. Anxiety level goes up, I don’t know.”

Holding on to a one-point lead at the half, the Huskies opened the second half with the first score, when quarterback Jacob Eason found Hunter Bryant wide open to extend the lead to eight. Then, the same issues that plagued both the offense and the defense against Oregon reappeared. 

The defense forced back-to-back fumbles on possessions by Utah, but that netted the Huskies a minus-7 point margin after Eason returned the favor, throwing an interception into the hands of Jaylon Johnson for a 39-yard pick-six. 

Utah didn’t look back, scoring 14 more unanswered points until the UW put together a too-little, too-late drive with minutes remaining. 

Between the Huskies’ first touchdown drive of the second half and their second, they accumulated minus-1 yard. 

“Right now I wish I had an answer for you,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said. “But obviously we haven’t done it in the last few games. It’s extremely disappointing and we need to fix it.”

The answers haven’t been easy to find for Washington on the defensive side of the ball either. The Huskies routinely got to Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first half, sacking him four times and throwing him outside of his comfort zone for the majority of the opening half. 

After Eason’s pick-six, the UW defense failed to muster a stop, allowing two touchdown drives of over five minutes and over 80 yards. They put up a goose egg in the sack column in the second half, despite two fumble recoveries. 

“For whatever reason we just didn’t feel as much in the second half,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “You have to give them credit, they finished harder than we did.”

The game started off strongly for the hometown Huskies, for the second straight matchup. After forcing a three-and-out from Utah to open the day, the UW drove right down the field on its opening drive for a score. Converting on four third or fourth downs, the Huskies capped the drive off with a Jordan Chin touchdown reception, his second in the last two games. 

Two drives later, the Huskies made it look easy again, going 75 yards on six plays. After Hunter Bryant caught a fade for a touchdown, the UW held a 14-3 advantage. 

But consistency doomed the Dawgs once again, as they allowed 10 unanswered points to close the half. 

“We’re going to learn a lot of hard lessons from these losses we’re taking right now,” Lake said. “We know we’re right there. Five to seven plays here or there, that changes the other way, then the Dawgs come out with a victory.”

The final numbers come with their positives and negatives for the UW. Eason threw four touchdowns against a strong defense, and over 300 yards, but threw two costly interceptions on a 55% completion percentage. The defense forced two turnovers, but couldn’t muster any points off those turnovers.

As they prepare for a short week against former offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith and Oregon State, the Huskies are still looking for answers in the latter stages of games. 

“Losing sucks. It does,” Petersen said. “We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, we’re going to get back to work and we’re going to get better.”

