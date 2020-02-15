Instant: Turnovers, late-game execution cost UW in eighth straight loss

LOS ANGELES — The Washington men’s basketball team’s slide through conference play continued in a 67-57 loss to UCLA Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.
After holding on to a seven-point lead at the break and as much as a 12-point lead in the second half, the Huskies’ (12-14, 2-11 Pac-12) offense fell to pieces down the stretch again. Missed shot after missed shot and turnover after turnover erased their double-digit lead in no time, with the UW giving it away 18 times and allowing 25 points of those turnovers.
Along with the giveaways, Washington shot just 3-of-13 in the final 10 minutes of regulation.
The Huskies were led in scoring by Isaiah Stewart, who scored 15 points with 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels was their only other double-digit scorer with 12.
The first half was characterized by turnovers and inconsistent play from both sides. The Huskies gave the ball away 11 times in the first half, and the Bruins (15-11, 8-5 Pac-12) were able to turn those takeaways into 14 first half points off turnovers, making up over half of their first half point total.
Fortunately for Washington, its offense was able to keep up with its mistakes to hold a lead at the break. Shooting 57% from the field and outrebounding UCLA 17-12, the UW scored 34 first half points to take a seven-point lead into the half.
The Huskies were helped enormously in the first half by RaeQuan Battle’s nine points, all from three-pointers, and Jamal Bey’s seven first half points. Freshmen McDaniels and Stewart also combined for 14 first half points.
The Huskies started the second half with a quick 5-0 run after Marcus Tsohonis hit a three-pointer and Stewart finished an easy two-handed dunk, extending their lead to 12.
Then, a patented UW cold spell plagued it, leading to a UCLA run. After another dunk from Stewart, Washington made just one of its next eight field goals in a five-minute stretch. Despite the drought, the UW held on to a five-point lead with 12:00 to go.
Less than two minutes later, a Bruin three would bring that lead down to just two. Four minutes after that, the Bruins took the lead with a Chris Smith three-pointer.
They never relinquished that lead, en route to their third-straight win.
Up next
The Huskies will head home for the first time in two weeks as they take on Stanford Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. Since a home win against Oregon, the Cardinal have been in the midst of a slump, losing to both mountain schools and dropping their third straight to Arizona State this past Thursday.
