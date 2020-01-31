Low scoring first quarter dooms Washington in loss to Stanford

With 6:15 remaining in the first quarter, sophomore Haley Van Dyke nailed a three. It was Washington’s only points of the first quarter in a 58-41 loss to Stanford.
All but one of Washington’s points came off the bench in the first half, with Van Dyke leading the team with nine points and going 4-of-6 from the field.
“I’m proud of our second group’s energy,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “They ran the floor hard and they moved without the ball and they boxed out, got defensive boards. They got us back into the game.”
Stanford dominated from the start of the game, ending the first quarter with a 12-0 run and keeping the Huskies (10-10, 2-7 Pac-12) from scoring more than once in the frame. At the end of the first quarter, the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12) led 16-3.
In the second quarter, it was Washington’s turn to dominate. The Huskies went 11-0 and managed to tie the game up at 18-18. They held Stanford to only one offensive rebound and forced five turnovers.
Then, Stanford hit four straight three-pointers to run away with the lead again. The Cardinal went into the second half up 32-22. Washington’s five starters had only one point at the end of the half.
“I’ve never seen our starting group not score in the first half,” Wynn said. “Not one kid. I think Mai-Loni had one point, a free throw. I’ve never seen that out of a group that’s fairly veteran.”
Washington’s starters finished the game with seven points between them, two from Missy Peterson and five from Mai-Loni Henson. Darcy Rees, Amber Melgoza, and Rita Pleskevich didn’t score, though Rees played only seven minutes. Friday was the first time the senior Melgoza has been held scoreless since her freshman year.
The Huskies outscored Stanford 11-9 in the third quarter but that wasn’t nearly enough to cut into the 10-point deficit. In the fourth quarter, the Cardinal took control once again, outscoring the Huskies 17-8.
“It was ugly all-around,” Wynn said. “[Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer] thought it was ugly as well, it was the first thing she said to me: ‘That was an ugly game.’ It wasn’t pretty.”
Washington was noticeably better when Quay Miller was on the court. She scored six points in the third quarter alone and added three blocks, finishing the game with 10 points. The Huskies lost the game by 17 points but were +10 when Miller was on the court.
Washington will host Cal, one of two teams the Huskies have beaten so far in Pac-12 play, at noon on Sunday.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.