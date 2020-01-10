UW opens its season with a 195.350

The No. 17 Washington gymnastics team kicked off their season finishing second in Ann Arbor, Michigan in a meet featuring three teams. The Huskies started strong with a 49.100 on vault and a 49.050 on bars. They followed that up with a score of 48.375 on beam and a 48.825 on the floor.
All in all, the Huskies finished with a score of 195.350, not far behind No. 6 Michigan’s 195.650 and far ahead of Texas’ 189.850. Washington’s score is slightly ahead of its season-opening score a year ago against Nebraska of 195.250.
Last season, the Huskies were without all-around gymnast Evanni Roberson due to injury late in the year, but the senior came back strong earning first among all athletes with an all-around score of 39.175, the only Husky making it in the top six. She also tied second on vault and floor with a 9.875.
Senior captain Madison Copiak also impressed on the bars, scoring a 9.875 to tie for first place. Sophomore Brenna Brooks and Roberson came just behind her, tying for sixth with a score of 9.800.
Sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk secured a second-place finish on the beam for the Huskies with a 9.800. Behind her, fellow sophomore Meaghan Ruttan finished third on the beam as she earned a 9.725. Senior Maya Washington and Brooks also gave the Huskies a sixth-place finish with their scores of 9.600.
Four Huskies earned scores of at least 9.800 on vault with Copiak and sophomore Amara Cunningham tying for sixth with 9.825s and senior Allie Smith finishing 10th overall at 9.800.
On floor, three Huskies made the top-10 with Cunningham leading the way at fifth with 9.800.
The Huskies take on Boise State in their first home meet of the season Jan. 20 at Alaska Airlines Arena at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villasenor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
