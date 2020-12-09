Huskies aim for offensive balance against Seattle U

After dropping each of the season’s first three games, the Washington men’s basketball team returns home in desperate need of a win to face off against Seattle U at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
During a press conference Tuesday, head coach Mike Hopkins recognized that in order to win games, Washington will be forced to make a number of adjustments on the offensive end. Specifically, through their first three contests, including the conference opener against Utah, the Huskies have had immense trouble spacing the floor and rotating both players and the ball, which has hampered their ability to play the fast-paced, run-and-gun style of basketball that they’d like to.
“We needed more flow [against Utah],” Hopkins said. “The one thing we were focused on in the preseason was more space … that didn’t happen. We were really stagnant.”
Another issue for the Huskies to address is their inability in getting to the foul line. With just nine free throw attempts against the Utes, Washington’s offense would likely benefit by placing a greater emphasis on attacking the rim, garnering more fouls and opening up the floor for shooters such as Erik Stevenson and Quade Green.
Hopkins noted that a key to the Huskies’ long-term success will be their ability to achieve offensive balance.
“You have to be able to score in all three phases,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to post up, you’ve got to be able to hit threes, and you’ve got to be able to attack and get to the foul line.”
While Washington has undoubtedly had their share of early struggles, as one would expect with a team opening their season on a three-game road trip without exhibition games, the performance of sophomore centers Nate Roberts and Riley Sorn has been among the team’s bright spots. The emergence of these two has added a layer of flexibility to the Washington roster, providing Hopkins with an array of lineup options that he can tailor to his opponents.
In all, UW’s matchup with Seattle U presents an opportunity for Washington to rebound and turn the tide on this young season.
“In order to be a great shooter, you have to be able to get yourself out of a slump,” senior forward Hameir Wright said during Tuesday’s press conference.
The Huskies will attempt to rid themselves of their current slump at 8 p.m. this Wednesday against Seattle U.
