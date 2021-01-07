Instant: Huskies lose again after dismal first half in Santa Cruz

Despite their opponents missing two key contributors and playing in Santa Cruz Calif. instead of Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, the Washington basketball team lost again after a brutal first half, losing to Stanford 91-75 and leaving the team still searching for its first Pac-12 win of the season.
Washington struggled in almost all facets throughout the first half. In the first 20 minutes, the Huskies (1-8, 0-4 Pac-12) were outrebounded 25-12, turned the ball over 12 times, and were shutout in transition. The Cardinal also dominated in the paint, outsourcing UW inside 20-6.
However, it was the Huskies’ shooting that once again truly let them down. It took the Huskies more than five minutes to score its first basket, and the team shot just 28.6% from the floor including a 4-of-15 performance from three-point range. Not counting junior Jamal Bey, who got hot right before the break, the team went 1-of-11 from deep.
The UW’s defense was the only thing that kept the game from going completely out of hand. Washington held Stanford forward Oscar Da Silva to just six points, and the Cardinal (7-3, 3-1 Pac-12) missed guards Daejon Davis and Bryce Wills as both teams couldn't buy a basket for long stretches. Stanford sophomore Spencer Jones had a game-high 12 points as the Cardinal led 38-21 at the half.
And Washington played well enough out of the break to make Stanford uncomfortable. Senior Quade Green, who did not start due to non-coronavirus illness, began to make shots and the Huskies also found scoring from sophomores J’Raan Brooks and Marcus Tsohonis.
Green added eight second half points and Brooks had six off the bench on 2-of-3 shooting. Tsohonis was the best of the bunch though, scoring 17 in the second half to give him 22 on the night and helped cut the lead to 11 points. However, Stanford returned to its starters and its trap defense shutting the door on Washington.
Da Silva and junior Jaiden Delaire found their stroke in the second half and Jones continued to pour it on from deep, but perhaps the most impressive was star freshman Ziaire Williams, who posted a triple double. He had 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 35 minutes. All of Stanford's starters finished with at least 11 points.
Washington returns to the court Saturday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. when they travel back to the Bay Area to take on California in Berkeley.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
