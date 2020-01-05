Roberts soars into rotation with high-flying performance

All the way back in October, before the Washington men’s basketball team had played a single game, almost everyone associated with the squad singled out redshirt freshman Nate Roberts as the most improved player on the team.
However, despite the effusive praise heaped on him by coaches and teammates alike, Roberts hadn’t had the impact that fans expected. So far, he’s played in just eight of the team’s 14 previous games. Roberts has averaged 4.6 minutes and 0.8 points per game.
So when junior forward Hameir Wright got in foul trouble early and the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) holding on to a 23-16 lead against a surging Trojans (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12) squad in the first half on Sunday, Roberts got his chance and didn’t let go.
“He’s the definition of having resiliency and just sticking to the game plan and working hard every day so you see a lot of it in practice,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Guys have to wait for their opportunity and he had it tonight and that’s why you can keep getting better as a team as the season progresses.”
With five and a half minutes left on the clock, the redshirt freshman came flying down the lane and hammered home a powerful, one-handed slam. Looking straight into the camera under the basket, Roberts flexed and let out a roar of relief before sprinting back down the court.
“It was a lot of emotion going through me but that was the best way I could show it,” Roberts said.
Then he did it again. And again.
Roberts’ three highlight dunks punctuated his arrival onto the scene as a viable contributor off the bench. His career-high seven points led the bench and the team was plus-23 while he was on the court, putting him just behind starters Quade Green, Nahziah Carter, and Jaden McDaniels. The D.C. native also added seven rebounds and was perfect from the floor in 22 minutes.
“He does it in practice everyday,” Green said. “That’s what he does — rebounding and get dunks. He dunks on a lot of people too. So he came out, he was ready to play, and he went all out today.”
His performance on Sunday was also crucial because of the impact it had on freshman phenom Isaiah Stewart, who was subbed out with nine minutes to play in the first half, and didn’t check in again until the second half.
And Roberts’ emergence couldn’t have come at a better time. USC is about as similar a team to Washington as the Huskies could have asked for. Both are built around a prodigious freshman forward, are among the best blocking teams in the nation, and turn the ball over almost 15 times per game.
“It just goes back to you have bigger, more physical guys,” Hopkins said. “[Roberts] likes contact. You have another guy who can go out there, be physical, and he has a nose for the ball. He definitely had a big impact tonight.”
The Trojans trailed for the entire game. And while the Huskies stumbled against UCLA when a starter got in early foul trouble, Roberts made sure that it didn’t happen again, after waiting for his time.
“It definitely has it’s dark days but you just got to remain humble, remain patient,” Roberts said. “My teammates and my family and the coaches always tell me to remain patient and wait your turn. Your time is coming. Today is the beginning of what y’all are going to see. That’s the motto I live by.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support student journalism high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.