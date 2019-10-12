UW pitchers overpower opponents in two victories

The Washington softball team took both games by comfortable margins on the second day of the annual Husky Fall Classic.
Freshman pitcher Kelly Lynch opened the first game by striking out the side as Washington never looked back against Bellevue College, winning by a lopsided 19-0 margin. Lynch, the former No. 1 recruit out of Newnan, Ga., made her UW debut Saturday at Husky Softball Stadium and did so in a commanding fashion.
Lynch struck out eight Bulldog hitters in three innings as the Huskies first game of the day ended after only two and a half innings. Lynch threw 52 pitches for 32 strikes held the Bulldogs hitless in a three-inning shutout.
Noelle Hee added a grand slam in UW’s torrent 13-run second inning and increased her weekend RBI total to 10, and home run tally to three.
In the second game of the day, Gabbie Plain followed up with a similar performance as Washington took care of Western Washington, winning 7-1.
Plain, who threw three no-hitters in 2019, didn’t allow a hit in 3.2 innings of work. Plain’s nine strikeouts helped UW pitchers total up 22 across both games.
Redshirt senior designated player Morganne Flores showed off her power as she hit a home run in the third inning that nearly reached the water of Union Bay. The senior is hoping to build off last season’s 23 home runs.
Just as the Vikings closed the UW lead to 6-1 and looked to gain some momentum, freshman Brooke Nelson and catcher Emma Helm combined for a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play. Nelson shut the door in the seventh inning to give the Huskies their third win of the weekend.
The Dawgs will close out the Husky Fall Classic with two matchups on Sunday: Western Washington at 12:15 p.m. and Central Washington at 2:30
