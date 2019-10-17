Washington seeks to solve early deficit issues against Arizona schools

Despite two wins on a weekend for the first time since conference season started, the No. 10 Washington volleyball team noticed a trend early in both games.
“I think in those two matches, the first 15 points, some really uncharacteristic plays, so we’re going to address that for sure,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Why are we netting early in the match? Why are we hitting balls out early in the match? Two matches in a row is enough to get our attention.”
In three of Washington’s last four Pac-12 games, they’ve fallen behind early. They’re 2-1 in those games, due to the two wins last weekend, but it’s something they don’t want to be dealing with in the future.
Oregon State was winning 11-6 before the Huskies were able to sort things out and sweep. Oregon took the first two sets and put the UW in the position to get eliminated for the rest of the match.
While Washington went on to win both matches, those early errors are a concern. Being down early isn’t a situation Washington will be able to get out of every time, especially as it gets closer to tournament time. That was the problem against Hawaii and USC, two of Washington’s toughest losses.
“We know how we can play so we always go into it hoping we’re going to come out really strong and fiery,” sophomore Shannon Crenshaw said. “A lot of times when we’re not it’s because we’re making errors.”
Washington’s errors aren’t necessarily forced, either. Most of the time, the Dawgs’ slow starts are all on them.
Oregon State’s first seven points Friday came from either receiving, hitting, or block errors by Washington. Against Oregon, the majority of Washington’s errors were in the first two sets.
“I think just starting out with high energy is super important,” sophomore Claire Hoffman said. “That is what helps us get into rhythm in games. Having that mindset of being super competitive and energetic helps us, because if we do make those mistakes we can let them go and focus on the next point.”
The Huskies will see a familiar face in Arizona State head coach Sanja Tomasevic, one of the most decorated players in Washington volleyball history and a member of the 2005 National Championship team.
“I think she always has her teams ready to compete,” Cook said. “We know that about them.”
Washington will face Tomasevic and Arizona State on Friday at 7 p.m., and host Arizona Sunday at noon.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
