Michigan transfer Cole Bajema granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Six days after learning that transfer guard Erik Stevenson’s eligibility waiver was granted, the Washington men’s basketball team received word Wednesday that Michigan transfer Cole Bajema had his waiver granted, and will be eligible for the 2020-21 season.
“We are thrilled that Cole’s waiver was approved and that he is now able to play immediately this season,” head coach Mike Hopkins said in a press release. “Cole is an extremely hard worker that is highly skilled. He has great size and elevates everyone around him on and off the court. He’s another local guy that is a great addition to our program and we’re excited to see him in the purple and gold.”
Bajema, a Washington native, attended Lynden Christian before committing to Michigan as a 4-star recruit. He was the No. 4 recruit in the state of Washington, behind former Husky Jaden McDaniels and current UW guard RaeQuan Battle.
In one season at Michigan, Bajema played sparingly, averaging just 2.6 points per game in 10 appearances without a start. Only twice did he play more than 10 minutes. In May, it was announced that Bajema was transferring to Washington.
The sophomore follows in the footsteps of sister Kara Bajema, who was an All-American outside hitter for the Washington volleyball team. The latter graduated this past spring.
The 6-foot-7 forward joins a group of former transfers on the Washington roster, including point guard Quade Green, shooting guard Nate Pryor, and Stevenson. With no word on the status of Nahziah Carter, who was suspended from team activities in October, Bajema projects to slide in where Carter would have played.
