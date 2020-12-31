Washington’s offensive problems reappear in ugly loss to Arizona

Tonight marks the end of a calendar year to pretty much the entire planet, including the Washington men’s basketball team and head coach Mike Hopkins.
Despite an 11-day break to regroup, the Huskies (1-7, 0-3 Pac-12) remained glaringly out of sync on offense all game long in Thursday’s 80-53 loss to Arizona,
“I really believe that at the beginning of the game, I felt like they set the tone and we didn’t,” Hopkins said. “We couldn’t make a shot, and then they just started pounding us on the glass. And, to me, that’s unacceptable.”
The most obvious element of the team’s woes arose from a lack of crispness and chemistry in passing. Dishing out just seven assists as an entire team, the Huskies relied far too heavily on individual drives into heavy traffic or contested three-pointers late in the shot clock.
The Huskies spent more time diving after loose, errant passes than connecting on open looks or finding unguarded teammates.
The 37-minute, 23-point effort from senior point guard Quade Green revealed the rest of the team’s offensive struggles.His teammates’ inability to make baskets forced Green into taking 21 shots, including 13 from behind the three-point line, making just three.
“I felt like Quade did a really good job of being a leader, where he’s been a little lackadaisical in the past,” Hopkins said. “Now, he’s gotta get some support. We gotta make some shots. Other guys, they’ve gotta be able to step up and knock them down. They’ve gotta have courage, they’ve gotta have confidence. Out of the 31 threes, I would say 20 of them were good looks.”
Green’s failure to capitalize on three-point looks epitomized his team’s desperation in putting up shots to try — unsuccessfully — to chip away at Arizona’s ever-increasing lead. In total, the team heaved 31 three-point field goals, connecting on a mere six of those attempts.
“Of course, it’s disappointing,” Green said. “It’s all about the work at the end of the day. You can’t stay shooting and wishing you’re making the shot. It’s all about work, mechanics, muscle memory. We need to work on everything. We’re not winning at all.”
Like the rest of the Huskies, senior forward Hamier Wright continued to struggle hitting his mark Thursday evening, going 0-of-8 from downtown to drop his season three-point percentage to 15.7 percent.
But Wright was only a small part of a larger issue.
Entering the game at just below 40-percent shooting from the field, the Huskies sank themselves further in the Pac-12 rankings, hitting on just 31-percent of their field goals in tonight’s dismal New Year’s Eve contest.
Regardless of his players’ shot-making ineptitudes, tonight is a time for resolutions and optimism. Hopkins reinforced those sentiments in his post-game presser, remaining positive about the team’s cohesiveness and fight heading into the new year.
“I felt like the togetherness was there today,” Hopkins said. “I felt like the guys stayed together. They didn’t fracture. Like anything you do in life, you just gotta get back to the drawing board. You gotta learn from it, you gotta get better from it. It obviously didn’t translate tonight, which is disappointing. But we’ve got another opportunity in a couple days.”
The Huskies have a chance to follow through on Hopkins’ optimism right away. They’ll look to get off on the right foot in 2021 in just two days, staying in Seattle to play Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 2, pending COVID-19 testing.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.