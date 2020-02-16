UW falls to ASU in Tempe

The Washington women’s basketball team attempted a comeback but couldn’t follow through, falling to Arizona State 72-68 on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies got it down to a two-point deficit with 15.6 seconds on an Amber Melgoza layup in transition, but ASU hit two free throws to seal the game.
Washington changed up the starting lineup again, replacing junior Missy Peterson with junior Khayla Rooks. Despite losing the starting spot, Peterson had one of her better games this season with 10 points, all in the second half.
Freshman Quay Miller was solid for the Huskies, leading the team in rebounds with four, and adding five points. Melgoza led the Dawgs in points with 18, scoring only two in each of the first three quarters and 12 in the fourth quarter alone.
The Huskies started off with a lead, but they didn’t hold onto it for long. A 9-0 run by the Sun Devils midway through the first quarter meant Washington led for only three and a half minutes of the game.
The score differentials didn’t change in the second quarter, the Huskies tying Arizona State with 16 points apiece. Washington got five offensive rebounds but didn’t manage a single second-chance point, and wouldn’t for the rest of the game.
Arizona State, on the other hand, scored 20 second-chance points.
The Dawgs staged a comeback beginning in the third quarter led by Peterson and junior Darcy Rees, who finished with 10 points. Midway through the fourth quarter, they drew within three, 57-54, before Arizona State managed to pull away again.
Both teams turned over the ball 12 times, but the Huskies had a little more success scoring off those opportunities. However, it wasn’t enough to completely come back from a 10-point deficit.
Washington will return home to host the southern California schools next weekend, playing USC on Friday at 7 p.m., and hosting UCLA for Senior Day on Sunday at noon.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
