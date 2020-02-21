Emanuels, UW offense go on stampede in opener with Fresno State

The Washington baseball team’s junior right-handed starter Stevie Emanuels struck-out 13 batters through six innings of one-run ball, and the UW offense jumped all over Fresno State lefty Jaime Arias for six runs in the first three innings to take game one 8-1.
The Huskies (3-2) have won three in a row on the backs of a love affair with the second inning. For the fourth game in a row, they plated at least two runners on a barrage of opportunistic hitting in the top of the second. In Friday night’s game against the Bulldogs (2-2), they sent all nine men to the plate against usually sharp starter Arias.
After three straight singles to start the inning, junior Tommy Williams hit a grounder to the shortstop, who threw wide to first, scoring two. Then, senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco grounded out to score junior outfielder Kaiser Weiss. Finally, junior center fielder Braiden Ward reached base on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring another, to put the Huskies up 4-0.
In the bottom half of innings, Bulldog hitters weren’t so lucky. As opposed to standing in the batter’s box, they seemed more inclined to simply stroll through it against Emanuels’ vicious breaking ball and near-flawless command. Emanuels struck-out his first four hitters, including a clean sweep in the bottom of the first.
UW head coach Lindsay Meggs will be pleased with the effort of his marquee starter after last week’s underachieving performance. This past Saturday, Emanuels allowed four runs and walked six batters through 3 2/3 innings pitched. Now, he appears to have carved out a niche for himself as the leader on the Husky pitching staff.
Offensively, four Husky hitters ended the game with multi-hit games, including freshman first baseman Will Simpson, who looked really comfortable at the plate all night. Simpson, who’d struggled in his first few Division-I appearances, led-off the second and third innings with hard-hit balls, coming around to score both times.
Not to be outdone, junior right fielder Christian Jones stayed hot, going two-for-four. Williams and Bramasco both had two RBIs, while sophomore second baseman Noah Hsue continued mashing pitchers from the left side of the plate, going 2-for-5 to stay above .400 on the year.
After the second, UW added two runs in the third before sprinkling a couple more in the sixth and eighth. Fresno State plated its lone baserunner in the bottom of the fourth.
Once again, the Huskies did major damage in the early innings, building their starting pitching and bullpen an insurmountable lead. Also similarly, the pitching staff responded diligently, with junior reliever Dylan Lamb and sophomore right-hander David Rhodes pitching three shut-out innings after Emanuels’ kingly outing.
In other promising news, Ward may have turned the lights on in his 2020 campaign with a solid lead-off performance in Friday night’s game. The center fielder went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases, adding to his pristine bag-swiping resume — he’s now 6-for-6 on the young season.
Game two in Fresno is Saturday afternoon at two o’clock. The Huskies will likely swing away against an even shakier starter, potentially facing junior starter Oscar Carvajal or freshman Jake Harrell. Their own starting pitching stands relatively unknown, though Meggs could throw either versatile junior Logan Gerling or junior Jack DeCooman, among other options.
Reach reporter Nicholas Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
