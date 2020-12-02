What they say: Talking Stanford football with The Stanford Daily

It has only been three games, but the No. 22 Washington football team has played in every kind of game imaginable.
After a hard-fought week one victory against Oregon State, Washington blew out Arizona, then had to come from behind to overcome a 21 point deficit against Utah in its most recent game.
The Huskies are 3-0 for the first time since 2017 and their young core continues to improve. This week’s matchup guarantees nothing though, as Stanford has been one of Washington’s toughest opponents in recent years. The Huskies dropped last season’s meeting on The Farm, 23-13.
While Stanford has struggled, it will be important for the Huskies not to overlook the Cardinal (1-2), before traveling to Eugene next week. Before the game, The Daily sat down with The Stanford Daily’s Staff Writer Daniel Martinez-Krams to talk some Cardinal football. Here’s what he had to say:
Q: What does Stanford bring to the table? Is it different from years past?
Daniel Martinez-Krams: “Stanford is not the team people have come to expect in the Pac-12. It’s not going to be that power football. What Stanford relies on for offense is going to be that passing game. They love their receivers. They want to get the ball in their playmakers’ hands. They want to let [quarterback] Davis Mills throw the ball. That being said, they like Austin Jones, their running back, Nathaniel Peat is a great backup, so they’ll go with that, but not nearly as much as the Washington game last year. Then on defense, a far cry from the beginning of the decade where you could rely on a dominant defense, it’s pretty poor, they’ve given up a lot of points. ”
Q: Was Friday’s win over California, where Stanford only allowed 24 points, a fluke?
A: “It was almost that Cal shot itself in the foot so many different times on special teams that its offense couldn’t really get going. Whenever Cal needed to put a drive together, they were able to. They ran all over Stanford, had a drive over 90 yards that could have tied the game. They were able to completely dice up the Stanford defense. I think it was mostly Cal’s own struggles.”
Q: A lot of people in Seattle know about receiver Connor Weddington[CQ], because he’s a Washington native, how does he factor in?
A: “Wedington is huge because of his connection with Mills. Those two are on the same page, they’ll go to each other a lot. Just a very consistent form, they totally rely on each other. Other than that, Michael Wilson is a great possession receiver, great route-runner. Fairly sure-handed, he’s had a drop in the past two weeks, but a very sure receiver. ”
Q: On defense, Stanford has been gashed, but are there any stars?
A: “The stars are the captains and it’s exactly who Stanford expected would step-up. It’s Thomas Booker on the d-line, he made some noise last week with the blocked PAT to win the game, Curtis Robinson, very sure-tackler in the middle of the field in the linebacker core, and free safety Malik Antoine. All of those guys are stepping up and doing their job, the problem is the other guys around them are not nearly as consistent. Everything around them is not nearly as certain as it was in past years at Stanford. Overall this season it has made for a pretty poor defense.”
Q: What is your prediction for this game?
A: “I don’t have any sort of score prediction. For me it’s that Stanford’s defense will continue to struggle, on offense we’ll see a few drives get put together, but they’ll stall in the red zone. They’ll need help from special teams, need help from turnovers if they’re going to stay in the game, otherwise it is going to be a long-shot to see anything like we saw with the upset last year.”
You can follow staff writer Daniel Martinez-Krams on Twitter at @danie1mk and stay up-to-date on all things Cardinal at @StanfordSports.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
