Quade set to play: Kentucky transfer gets waiver from NCAA

A UW Athletics spokesperson confirmed that sophomore transfer guard Quade Green will be eligible to play immediately after getting an NCAA waiver, as was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
The former five-star recruit transferred to the Washington men’s basketball program last December, and due to NCAA rules, was set to sit out the first month or so of the season before getting his waiver approved by the NCAA.
Green averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 assists, and shot 38.5% from distance in his short career at Kentucky before the switch.
Green has yet to make an appearance for the Huskies this season after sitting out of the UW’s scrimmage with TCU and in their exhibition against Western Washington. The star point guard will almost certainly fill the starting point guard spot which has been held by sophomore Elijah Hardy in his place.
“We’re very excited to have Quade eligible immediately, and we’d like to thank the NCAA, the University of Kentucky and the compliance staffs both here at Washington and at Kentucky for their cooperation during this process,” head coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement.
Washington opens its season next Friday, Nov. 8, at the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska against No. 16 Baylor.
