Lake trusting preparation with starting QB still unknown

During the final press conference of fall camp on Wednesday morning, Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake crushed any remaining hope surrounding a pre-season starting quarterback announcement.
“It really doesn’t do us any advantage to announce that publicly,” he said. “It’s an advantage for us going into a game versus an opponent that doesn’t know what our play call is going to be because we have a new offensive coordinator, and they don’t know who the quarterback is going to be.”
While Lake wouldn’t admit to a complete lack of touchdowns in the Huskies’ intersquad competition Saturday, the score — a 9-6 defensive showcase — isn’t the most encouraging sign for UW fans looking for offensive fireworks.
Still, with a four-man equal-repetition rotation at the quarterback position, a brand new offensive scheme, and less than three weeks to prepare, some scoring woes could be in store early in the season.
“It’s a work in progress, just like our defense and our special teams,” Lake said. “We’re thankful that we’ve had this time to get our guys back here, and now we definitely need this last week-and-a-half before our game.”
It should be noted, however, that Lake won’t rule out the possibility of playing multiple quarterbacks in the opener at Cal if none of his options separates from the rest of the pack. For now though, Lake will rely on what he’s seen from the past few weeks’ scrimmages to determine starters across the depth chart, on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, as the Huskies ready themselves for their final preseason competition, Lake has complete confidence these fall camp scrimmages have properly prepared his team.
“By the end of that game, we’ll be able to make the progression towards however many guys need to get some reps to get ready for Cal,” Lake said. “The film is going to say what the film says, and we’ll find that out here in the next 24 hours.”
The rest of the coaching staff also has its eyes on the outcome of tomorrow’s game, which, along with the results of the previous three fall camp scrimmages, will have major implications for the next ten days leading up to the season opener.
“We want to see them finish strong,” tight ends coach Derham Cato said in a press conference Tuesday. “You wanna see which guys are gonna fold under pressure and what guys are gonna embrace it and take the next step.”
Jimmy Lake is still a defensive-minded coach — and defense still wins championships
Despite the offensive uncertainty that’s dominated much of fall camp, Jimmy Lake’s defensive priorities remain unchanged.
“As always, I believe, even in this abnormal year, if you can play solid defense, that’s gonna keep you in the games,” Lake said. “The team that plays the best defense will probably be in that Pac-12 championship game and holding that trophy at the end of the game.”
With talented young playmakers and proven veterans all across the depth chart, the Huskies look poised to overwhelm opposing offenses.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Mishael Powell, a walk-on, has as many as four interceptions already this camp, and sophomore Asa Turner snatched three in Saturday’s scrimmage alone. The Carlsbad, California native, just one year removed from his own role as understudy, has already been coaching up some of the younger defensive backs.
Like Powell and Turner, Lake says most of the secondary has been replicating the intensity and production of its two senior leaders, Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor. However, even they’ve felt the impact of game-like scenarios throughout the inter-squad battles this preseason.
“We truly believe in putting these guys in situations and letting them operate,” Lake said. “It has been very rewarding for our team and our coaching staff — that we’re able to work on the situations, have them come alive in a preseason game, and be able to execute.”
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
