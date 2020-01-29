3-2-1, Basketball: The Daily’s primer on the Bay Area schools

As No. 6 Stanford and Cal come to town, read up on the Pac-12 leaders and cellar-dwellers.
3 numbers to know
5: Washington will roll as deep as any team in the Pac-12 in terms of subs, but Stanford doesn’t exactly have a small rotation itself, and its offense can run through any number of players. Five Cardinal players — Lexie Hull, Francesca Belibi, Ashten Prechtel, Nadia Fingall, and Hannah Jump — reached double digits in points in at least one of Stanford’s two games last weekend.
48: Stanford almost outscored Utah last week just with its offense down low, scoring 48 of its 82 points in the paint. It was the third time in conference play that more than half of the Cardinal’s scoring came inside the key.
79.3: In terms of points allowed, Cal’s defense has been the worst in the Pac-12, giving up 79.3 points per game in conference play. Washington’s 67-64 win over the Golden Bears earlier this month is the second-fewest points Cal has given up so far to a Pac-12 opponent.
2 players to watch
Kiana Williams - Stanford guard
One of just two Stanford players to have started every game this season, the junior guard leads the Cardinal in minutes and assists, and is second on the team with 12.3 points per game. When Washington went to Palo Alto, Williams led Stanford’s second-half explosion, scoring 15 of her game-high 20 points in the last 20 minutes. Last weekend was a quiet one for her though; she scored just 11 points in 71 total minutes against Colorado and Utah.
Evelien Lutje Schipholt - California forward
If there’s one thing that’s hurt the UW this season, it’s offensive rebounds, and averaging just a shade under three per game, Lutje Schipholt ranks seventh in the Pac-12 on the offensive glass. When Washington visited Cal earlier this season, she pulled down four, added six points, and led the Golden Bears with a plus/minus of +6.
In Cal’s Sunday matchup against Colorado last weekend, Lutje Schipholt scored 11 points and added a team-high eight rebounds and three blocks.
1 recap of last week
While Washington was pushing No. 10 UCLA to overtime last Friday, Colorado was doing the same to Stanford, as the Cardinal needed five extra minutes to dispatch the Buffaloes. Two days later, Stanford righted the ship, destroying Utah by 33 points. For its part, Cal went into halftime leading Utah and tying with Colorado, but lost control in the second half in both games to go winless.
