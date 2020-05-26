Emanuels earns All-American honors after explosive start

On Tuesday, Washington’s junior starting pitcher Stevie Emanuels was named a third-team All-American by The Collegiate Baseball for the 2020 season.
The accolade came after a dominant start to 2020, in which he struck out a Pac-12-leading 38 batters through 22 2/3 innings-pitched for a 0.79 ERA. Headlined by a career-high 13-strikeout performance against Fresno State in February, Emanuels’ 15.1 strikeouts-per-nine-innings ranked 16th in the country.
Although the award notched the Bellevue-native his first nationally recognized award, he’s been an essential contributor to the Huskies’ pitching staff since his freshman year in 2018. That season, Emanuels set a UW freshman record with 34 appearances out of the bullpen, including a lone inning against Oregon State in the College World Series.
In 2019, he continued to bully opposing hitters in relief, earning a 2.36 ERA and six saves. It wasn’t until his first season in the starting rotation in 2020, though, that Emanuels finally received national recognition.
Emanuels is the first Washington baseball player to earn All-America honors since catcher Joey Morgan earned Second Team accolades from Baseball America in 2017.
