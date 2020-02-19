How the reservation raised RaeQuan Battle

RaeQuan Battle’s first varsity three-pointer in high school came from the corner.
Within 10 seconds of being checked into his debut game for Marysville-Pilchuck High School against Arlington High, Battle found himself open near the baseline. His teammates swung him the ball and the sharpshooter was money from deep.
“He might’ve played a couple of JV games,” Battle’s high school coach, Bary Gould, said. “But then we brought him up because that’s where he needed to be.”
Four years later and wearing purple and gold instead of red and white, Battle rose again, this time from the left corner of Hec Ed Pavilion in his first career start for the Washington men’s basketball team against Oregon State. He hit nothing but net, raising his right arm in celebration as he ran back down the court.
That corner shot has taken Battle from that gymnasium in Arlington all the way to Hec Ed. And about 45 minutes before tip off against Arizona on Jan. 30, the future and the past met for just a moment.
The past came in the form of Sonny Sixkiller, the famed Washington quarterback who started for the Huskies from 1970-72. A member of the Cherokee Nation, he made the cover of Sports Illustrated in October 1971 and was inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987.
The future though, is Battle. The 6-foot-5, quick-trigger shooter has been a revelation for the Huskies since an increase in minutes following the academic ineligibility of sophomore Quade Green.
But Battle’s shooting, athleticism, and basketball skills aren’t the only thing that make him unique. The freshman is a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, and spent his entire life on the reservation 40 miles north of Seattle. He’s the first person from the Tulalip people to earn a Division I scholarship.
“I think it’s awesome for a local native kid to be able to get a DI scholarship,” Sixkiller said.
Despite basketball being a huge part of life on reservations across the country, Native American representation both in college and beyond is limited. Pac-12 fans may remember Oregon State’s Joe Burton who became the first Native American to earn a scholarship for men’s basketball in the conference in 2009.
“I grew up on the reservation my whole life,” Battle said. “That’s where my roots are. When I hit a three, I put my arm up, represent where I’m from. I have to. A lot’s happened through there, a lot of people don’t know what goes on.”
— —
Battle was raised by his mother, Jacquie Williams-Battle. A basketball player in her own right at Marysville-Pilchuck, she raised her five sons and took care of several other family members as a single mother. Refusing to buy her children video games, she encouraged them to play sports instead.
He took to them immediately. Battle originally loved football, only playing his mother’s old sport when it wasn’t time to strap on the pads.
“I started making him play [basket]ball and he did not like it,” Williams-Battle said. “But I was like, ‘Son, you’re gonna play. You’re not just gonna lay around just cause it’s not football season. Get your butt up and you’re gonna go. No choice, you gotta go.’ I do that with all my kids.”
Battle’s basketball talent quickly became evident. He started playing seriously by third grade, winning MVP awards in local tournaments and, by the end of middle school, the sharpshooter decided to focus on hoops with his mother as his main trainer.
“She’s always motivated me to be one of the better basketball players on the [reservation],” he said. “When I wanna show where I come from, it’s from her. I take the shots she took, like a flashback.”
Early on, it was simple conditioning. While Battle played football, his mom made him run up and down sand dunes at the beach near their house. She also set up mattresses in their driveway for Battle and his brothers to practice tackling. Once he fully committed to basketball though, the drills became more technical and they specifically focused on shooting, his mother’s specialty.
“He goes, ‘Mom where did you used to shoot?’” she said. “I did threes, when I drove I used to kick it out. But my shot was over in the corner. Nobody’s going to expect you. People lose you in the corner.”
In high school, he took his mother’s No. 21. But though it was clear he had the skills and athleticism to play varsity as a freshman, he didn’t have the grades.
Gould still called the shooter up because he needed some floor spacing, but made it clear he would need to improve in the classroom the following year. By then, Battle was in contact with former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar and several other schools, and they all said the same thing: He needed to up his academic performance if he wanted to play at the next level.
So, as a sophomore and junior, he lived part-time with Gould and another family during the season so he could focus on basketball and school. On weeknights, he was with his coach; on the weekends, he went back home to his family.
“He grew up incredibly,” Gould said. “He ended up with a bunch of help and support from a bunch of different families. He started making it to school on time, getting his work done and understanding that responsibility, but also taking on that idea that there are little eyes watching you at all times.
“He’s embraced that. Whether you want to be a role model or not, there’s people watching you.”
That sentiment can be seen now in how he interacts with fans. Tulalip has an estimated population of 2,800 on the reservation and in Marysville, where he became the first DI prospect in almost a decade, Battle has become a local celebrity. That fame only grew when he signed with Washington, but it hasn’t changed who he is.
“My son and him were hanging out at the last game,” Gould said. “They went to get something from the concession stand and my son said, ‘I had to leave Rae cause he’s gonna be out there for 20 minutes talking to people because everybody knows who he is.’ It’s definitely a big deal, and they’re going to support him whether he’s breaking out or sitting on the bench. Everybody is so proud of him.”
Battle’s perseverance paid off and breakout sophomore and junior years helped him get into Seattle Rotary and Nike EYBL where he attracted the attention of other schools. But once Washington began reaching out again, this time with Mike Hopkins as head coach, the kid from Tulalip decided to stay close to home.
And ever since arriving at the UW, Battle has been outspoken about his heritage, his tribe, and life on the reservation. Once again, he’s embraced being a role model on an even bigger stage. In his mother’s opinion, it’s his way of giving back.
“My address — my home — is on the Indian reservation,” Williams-Battle said. “He grew up around his people. Having the youth center, having the chance to play ball every weekend, not just AAU but the Native American tournaments. He experienced the Coastal Jams, the powwows, all of that.
“He’s proud to be from where he’s from.”
— —
When Battle hits a three, his celebration is simple.
Raising his shooting arm with three figures up, his tattoos become more visible. On his left arm, he has his mother’s native name; on his right, it says Tulalip in Lushootseed — the things that raised him.
“If I’m being real, that’s my mom’s shot,” he said after the game. “That corner shot, I learned it from her.”
If anything, the corner three is kind of like Battle’s life. No one expected a kid from the reservation to make it this far. Colleges lost him for awhile when his grades went down. But now he’s here, making an impact, and proudly telling people about where he’s from and who made him.
“I just want to get my land out there,” Battle said. “Let people know no matter where you’re from, you can make it out.”
