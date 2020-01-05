Huskies hang tough in first half, get bombarded in second

The Washington women’s basketball team stood toe-to-toe at Maples Pavilion with No. 5 Stanford for the first 20 minutes, but could not put together a complete game in its first loss of Pac-12 play.
It wasn’t the prettiest of starts for the Huskies (10-4 , 2-1 Pac-12), the Cardinal (13-1 ,2-0 Pac-12) opened up the game on a quick 9-0 run in which it forced three turnovers on their first four possessions. The Dawgs were able to flip the script by going on a 9-2 run of their own, and then were able to trade punches to close out the first quarter.
Freshman JaQuaya Miller started things out by hitting the first bucket for the Huskies, and went on to record a career-high 12 points.
The second quarter proved just as competitive as the end of the first. UW took the lead midway through the period after a three pointer by Haley Van Dyke. The final five and a half minutes of the half featured five lead changes and two ties.
A three-ball from Darcy Rees at the top of the key evened up the score at 32-32 going into the break. Rees put up a team-high 11 points in the first half.
The Huskies shot 6-for-13 from three and forced 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
The close nature of the game disappeared after the break, when the Cardinal pulled away considerably. It was able to shoot 67% from the field and 80% from three in that quarter. Washington went to a zone during that time and Stanford guard Kiana Williams had no trouble weaving between the gaps and making plays to pile up 11 points in the third.
The Huskies coughed up the ball 11 times in the second half, and were only able to make nine shots in 29 attempts.
Both teams forced a lot of turnovers, but Stanford was able to capitalize on those opportunities with 30 points off turnovers, whereas Washington only managed 11 points off of 17 forced turnovers.
Washington now heads home for the first time in Pac-12 play and will take on rival Washington State for the second time in three weeks, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
