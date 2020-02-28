Washington falls 5-0 to UCLA in Pac-12 opener

In the first conference game of the season, the Washington men’s tennis team fell 5-0 to No. 22 UCLA.
“I saw a lot of positives,” head coach Matt Anger said. “But at the same time I’m really frustrated because they’re here today and they’re gonna leave the building with a win.”
The Huskies (8-5, 0-1 Pac-12) were almost able to find their rhythm late in singles as they started to gain games on the Bruins (7-4) and win second sets, but it was short-lived as UCLA continued to close matches.
While freshman Kailuhia Lam and sophomore Jack Pulliam lost 6-0 at No. 3, the other courts were in close matches. UCLA won the point at No. 2 against senior Thibault Cancel and sophomore Adam Torocsik, who finished 6-3.
The match on Court 1 featuring juniors Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez was left unfinished at 5-5.
After losing the doubles point, it was a slow start in singles for the Huskies. With the exception of Pulliam who won his first set 6-3, the Huskies lost the first and went into the second set behind.
After freshman Brandon Wong’s 6-3, 6-4 loss, Davis followed with a 1-6, 5-7 loss, and the match was decided by Torcsocik on Court 6, where he lost in a third set 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.
With the match was decided, sophomore Ewen Lumsden, who is individually ranked No. 119, fell 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against No. 8 Keegan Smith after holding him to a fairly close match on Court 1.
“It was a tough match,” Lumsden said. “UCLA you know, they’re a great team so we knew we all had to play our best and fight really hard. Overall, we were close on some courts but it just didn’t go our way today.”
Washington hopes to bounce back during its second match this weekend against No. 1 USC on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
