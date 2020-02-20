With Bates out, new contributors emerge for UW softball

Entering the season, the No. 2 Washington softball team was headlined by a duo of All-Americans: Gabbie Plain and Sis Bates. While the Huskies’ record doesn’t look unusual for this time of year, the players that helped get them there are far from the usual suspects.
Senior shortstop Bates was held out of the lineup for the Huskies (10-1) against No. 10 Alabama last Thursday after being put in concussion protocol. The reigning two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year hit her head while diving to make a defensive play up the middle against UCF the day before. However, her symptoms didn’t begin to show until Thursday morning, shocking the team.
“Of course without Sis, the team dynamic changed,” Head coach Heather Tarr said. “So for the team, having to adapt to that, it's just different.”
And at first, it looked like the UW was going to fall apart without its star senior, losing 8-0 to the Crimson Tide in the Huskies’ first game without Bates in over three years.
But then something changed.
The Huskies rallied and their offense sparked, scoring 33 runs over the next four games, and reeling off four victories against tough competition at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational including No. 9 Florida State, No. 22 South Carolina, and No. 20 Texas Tech.
One of the key pieces to Washington’s wins was senior second baseman Taryn Atlee, who moved up to Bates’ leadoff spot in the top of the lineup. It was also the first time since 2018 that Atlee started alongside someone other than Bates in the field.
“Sis is like my person,” Atlee said. “I feel so much comfort when I'm with her because she's like my best friend on and off the field, but I think it's also really cool that we have such a deep group. We have people that can play different positions and come in and do the job no matter what.”
A pair of sophomores filled Bates’ spot at short. Texas A&M transfer Baylee Klingler started three games and backup utility player Ari Quiñones started two.
Klingler in particular has stepped up for the Huskies early in the season. She is second on the team with 12 RBIs, including a go-ahead 3-RBI double against Liberty on Friday. A natural third baseman, she had been competing with fellow sophomore SilentRain Espinoza for time at the hot corner before taking over for Bates at short.
“Watching someone like SilentRain, with her work ethic, can do in a year in our system, it fires you up to know what someone like Baylee Klingler can do in a year,” Tarr said.
The absence of Bates hasn’t been the only noticeable difference for the UW this season, though. The Huskies have had a different look in the circle, too.
Without Taran Alvelo, the Huskies were hoping to lean on Plain’s arm early in the season, but the unusually rough start to the season for the junior has required other pitchers to step up. After holding opponents to a .149 batting average last season, the Australian is now allowing teams to hit .224.
Additionally, for the first time since 2017, Washington used four different pitchers in a game, trotting out every arm of its staff against the Red Raiders on Sunday.
Junior Pat Moore has received the most opportunities amidst Plain’s mini-slump. Through 12 1/3 innings this season, Moore has only allowed only nine hits, holding hitters to a .196 average.
“Pat is more than capable of what she’s been doing but she didn’t get that chance much last year,” Tarr said. “She’s been picking up Gabbie, helping the rookies out. That’s what we expect from someone like her, playing a lot her freshman year and having a learning year last year. It’s rewarding as a coach to watch someone like her get an opportunity and learn through the opportunity.”
The next opportunity for the Huskies comes this weekend, as they head to California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Washington will play five games, headlined by its match up against No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
