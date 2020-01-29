‘I don’t even recognize myself anymore’: New hair and new number are just one part of Haley Van Dyke’s evolution

Haley Van Dyke showed up to Washington women’s basketball training camp this season with a new look. Gone was blonde hair pulled into a ponytail and the No. 15. Instead, Van Dyke shows up on game day with an 11 on her jersey and dark brown hair pulled into a bun with a middle part.
“I don’t even recognize myself anymore and a lot of that has to do with confidence,” she said.
But that confidence isn’t gained from an impulse decision to go brunette and wear a different number. It’s on the court where she has become a key player off the bench for Washington, averaging over 24 minutes per game. A little over halfway through the season, she has already far surpassed her point total from last year, more than doubling her average points per game.
She’s also leading the Pac-12 in steals. She has 50 so far this season, again more than double what she had as a freshman.
“Last year I wasn’t confident in what I was doing on defense, and now that I’m confident, I’m better at anticipation and intercepting passes,” Van Dyke said. “I think that’s a big thing for me.”
Her transformation didn’t happen overnight, and it isn’t just the year of experience catapulting her to the top of Washington’s stat sheets. It was a result of hard work to become a completely new player, one adjusted to the high level of play in the Pac-12.
“It started with her summer,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “When she trained this summer she trained with purpose. She came back a better basketball player, a more skilled player, in incredible physical shape.”
Van Dyke struggled physically her freshman season, dealing with an injury as well. But when it came time to report for summer practices, she was in the best shape on the team. She was the only one on the team to pass the coaches’ conditioning test and passed “with flying colors,” according to Wynn.
In high school, Van Dyke was a four-year varsity starter at Campolindo High School in Moraga, California, who averaged nearly 30 points a game her senior year. She made The Mercury News’ Team of the Decade as the sixth man, alongside big Pac-12 names Sabrina Ionescu and Haley Jones. She was used to being the star of her team, but in the Pac-12 every player was at her level or better.
In her freshman year at Washington, she averaged four points and three rebounds per game. It wasn’t the season she wanted to start her college career.
“She was determined that she was going to have a great sophomore year,” Wynn said. “It started with her mentality and training, [which] gave her the confidence to be able to perform.”
A lot of that work came on her own over the summer, before the Huskies came back together for this season. When the coaching staff saw her again, she looked like a new player.
“There’s less hesitation,” Wynn said. “As a basketball player, you need to play on instincts. She was able to play on instincts and she’s just very effective for us defensively. She wasn’t her freshman year at all. We knew she could score but she couldn’t defend. Didn’t understand what was going on at all around her. She was much more effective in all areas of the game.”
This year’s Huskies look a lot different from last year’s version, and a lot of those changes are on defense. Van Dyke has lead the charge with steals. The Huskies are also rebounding at a higher rate than last season, and Van Dyke has been a large part of that transformation as well. She leads the Huskies in every category of rebounding by a large margin, with 115 rebounds so far this season, 42 offensive and 73 defensive.
All of this, leading the Huskies in major statistical categories, along with being second on the team in both minutes and points, has happened coming off the bench. Van Dyke has started only one game for Washington this season but has still managed to be one of the UW’s most key players.
“I come in and do the hustle and the extra things,” she said. “I pick up for whatever’s missing and I bring a spark off the bench. That’s one of my strengths, just hustling.”
This summer, Van Dyke walked into a hair salon intending to go even blonder and made the decision to go brunette instead. But her summer was about a lot more than that.
Her summer was about getting stronger, getting in the best shape on the team, and gaining new basketball instincts. She came back to Washington knowing she would be better at basketball, and she came back more confident.
“She had obviously been in the gym, she had worked on her shot, she had worked on her ball-handling,” Wynn said. “She was ready to be a basketball player.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.