Washington offense stays hot in victory over Michigan

The No. 2 Washington softball team continued its strong offense Sunday as 8-of-9 UW starters picked up hits in a 10-2 run-shortened victory over No. 13 Michigan.
The Huskies (18-2) found their groove against the Wolverines (11-6), hitting double-digit runs and scoring in the first inning for the ninth time this season.
Sami Reynolds started the offense by reaching base for the 17th game in a row with a leadoff single. A Sis Bates single and Emma Helm walk loaded the bases for Kelley Lynch. It looked like the Huskies would come up empty, though, with Lynch facing an 0-2 count. Instead, the freshman broke the game open, pulling one down the left field line for her sixth home run of the year, a grand slam.
An early lead for Washington looked like it might slip away with Gabbie Plain struggling in the bottom half of the inning. Michigan picked up two runs of three hits against Plain and cut the UW lead in half.
Following a shaky first, Plain settled down, holding the Wolverines hitless for the final four innings including a stretch where she retired seven straight. Since struggling against Texas on Friday, Plain has regained her form, allowing only two runs on four hits in her last two outings against Fresno State and today against Michigan.
Baylee Klingler added two more RBIs to bring her team-leading total to 26 and the Huskies got their seventh victory of the season over a top-25 team.
Lynch powers UW to win over Fullerton
After a grand slam in the morning game, Lynch did it again for Washington in the afternoon, hitting a three-run shot in the second inning and lifting the UW to a 7-2 win over Cal State Fullerton.
Out of high school, Lynch was the nation’s No. 1 recruit, and came to Washington with a lot of expectations without ever stepping on a collegiate field. After 21 games, she has lived up to all of the hype, leading the Huskies in home runs, with seven, while posting a .778 slugging percentage.
Lynch got the start on the mound, and the Titans (12-6), got to her early, putting up two in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead, but that deficit didn’t last long, though. In the top of the second, Lynch drove one over the wall in left to put the Huskies back on top, 3-2.
From there, it was freshman Brooke Nelson who took over in the circle for Washington, throwing the final six innings, holding the Titans scoreless. The UW offense added four more runs in the sixth inning before Nelson retired the final three hitters in the seventh, picking up her first collegiate win as the Huskies improved to 19-2 on the season.
Washington will return to California next weekend for the Silicon Valley Classic before heading home for the first time this season, facing Team USA on March 12 in an exhibition prior to opening Pac-12 play March 13 versus Utah.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
