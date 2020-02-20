From chaos to consistency, Jenna Moser is still challenging herself

When she played in her last home game for the Washington women’s basketball team in 2019, Jenna Moser thought that her time at the UW was finally coming to an end. Going through the senior day ceremony for the second year in a row after being granted a fifth year in 2018, she walked off the court at Hec Edmundson Pavilion as a collegiate athlete for the final time March 3.
Just a few months after leaving Seattle, however, Moser finds herself in a familiar place, back where she played her college ball.
But between then and now, she took a trip home to Colton, Washington, looking to exhale.
“I had decided that I needed time off, and I had three-ish months of it,” Moser said. “I was kind of waiting to see when the time was going to come when I was bored. I was still enjoying downtime and just having time to figure out if I had things that I liked enough to make a hobby. I was just experimenting with all these normal things.”
Outside of her student-athlete bubble, she graduated from the UW and made a dedicated effort to separate herself from school and athletics in a process she called “moving on.” After spending nearly a quarter of her life at Washington as a practice player, walk-on, and then a scholarship student-athlete on the women’s basketball team, Moser wanted to create a healthy distance between her playing days and whatever the next step might be.
Then her former head coach at the UW, Jody Wynn, called her with an offer to take over as the director of player development and work with the team she had just left. At the time, she wasn’t ready to rejoin the team as a staffer, but a month and a half later, as Moser prepared for an eight hour drive to her aunt’s house in Montana, Wynn called again.
Talking for hours on end with her former coach, Moser eventually agreed to come back to Seattle.
“I didn’t want it to be an extension of college,” she said. “You want to make sure you’re being challenged and you want to make sure you’re getting something out of it and that’s it’s going to be a good move forward for you and your career. I felt like it was. I just felt like it was a place I could grow.
“I had, not even a change of heart, but just the time to adjust to this idea, and here I am.”
After starting her career as a practice player at the UW in 2015, then joining the team for a Final Four and Sweet Sixteen run in 2016 and 2017, Moser earned a full scholarship and started every game at point guard for the Huskies in 2018 and 2019. In her full career at Washington, Moser played under 14 coaches in an environment with a lot of instability.
Now she’s looking to be a part of a renewed sense of steadiness that has come under Wynn and her coaching staff.
As the director of player development, Moser balances working with the women’s team on and off the court, organizing clinic visits and community events. She mostly sees her role as a big sister to the women in the thick of what she left less than a year ago.
“I’m a listening ear for them a lot of times because I’ve been through it,” she said. “If they’re not shooting the ball well, or struggling with something outside of basketball but still need to perform, I think that in the past it’s hard to be that person who listens because you also have to deal with it.”
As a fifth-year senior a year ago, she already viewed herself as the big sister or “old lady” of the program as an athlete, but now, without the nonstop student-athlete schedule, she has time to do things outside of athletics and help the women on the team do the same. Now, Moser has taken on a similar, yet slightly different role in the program.
Still though, she’s not used to sitting on the bench the entire game.
“It’s hard to be so closely removed and to be sitting on the bench,” she said. “Like I could go … check in if I wasn’t wearing these heels.”
While she won’t ever check in for the Huskies again, Moser is looking to parlay her adjustment this season into her next challenge. After a career full of turmoil and change, she’s not going to settle in any venue.
“This is consistent, I know what I’m going to get here so how do I challenge myself in other ways?” Moser said. “Where before the challenge was, ‘this is a new person, this is a new trust I have to build.’ Now the trust is there, how do I challenge myself from here and how do I challenge my team from here? I think it has been good for me, it keeps your mind working. Your worries are different, and you have other priorities.”
Moser jokes that this upcoming weekend will be her third senior weekend as a Husky, and that the UW should name the night after her after sticking with the program for so long.
While she won’t be at the receiving end of Washington’s senior day festivities on Sunday against UCLA, she’ll continue to be the listening voice that Washington’s players will look to for the rest of the season and beyond. More than anything, Moser is grateful for her experience as a player, with its highs and lows, and is looking for more highs and lows in the next step of her life at the UW.
“It holds such a special place in all of my development,” Moser said. “This place is where I developed so much and came so far and challenged myself. I just felt like it was a good decision for me to make a small change but grow in different ways.”
