Washington unable to overcome doubles loss early, lose 5-0 to Hawai’i

The Washington men’s tennis team fell in a 5-0 loss to Hawai’i, beginning the first of three road matches this week with a rough start.
Like all of their losses this season, the Huskies (6-4) failed to secure the doubles point at the start of match play against the Rainbow Warriors (5-4) and were unable to overcome the early deficit throughout singles play.
After split doubles matches with the Huskies’ No. 3 duo of freshman Brandon Wong and sophomore Ewen Lumsden winning 6-3 and sophomore pair Adam Torocsik and Jack Pulliam losing 6-4 at No. 2, the doubles point came down No. 1 junior duo Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez who fell 6-4.
Washington could not break out of its early slump despite playing competitive matches on every court. As the players struggled to win sets, all of the singles matches ended in favor of the Rainbow Warriors.
After a 7-5, 6-2 loss from Wong and a 6-4, 6-3 loss by senior Thibault Cancel, the match depended on Davis’ heated No. 1 singles match. He fell in the third set, losing 3-6, 6-3, 0-6 and ending his six game win streak. The first three singles losses secured the last point Hawai’i needed to win.
With the match decided, senior Liam Puterrgill’s and sophomore Ewen Lumsden’s matches were left unfinished.
Washington will head to California with hopes of bouncing back as match play picks up Saturday at noon against Sacramento State.
