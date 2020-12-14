UW withdraws from Pac-12 Championship Game after continued COVID-19 exposure

Less than one week ago, the Washington football team was gearing up for a rivalry matchup with Oregon to determine the fate of the Pac-12 North conference.
Just five days later, not only has the Oregon game canceled, but Washington has been forced to withdraw from the Pac-12 Championship after the team announced Monday morning they would be unable to meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes by Friday night to play USC.
“I know this is devastating news for our team, our fans, and everybody that supports Husky football,” head football coach Jimmy Lake said. “We were looking forward to trying to bring home that Pac-12 trophy this Friday.”
After the Huskies’ (3-1) game against the Ducks was canceled last week due to COVID-19 cases among Washington players, the UW was placed into the Pac-12 Championship game because it finished with the highest winning percentage in the North division.
However, with more positive COVID-19 cases popping up in the UW locker room, the Huskies were removed for the championship game. The Pac-12 announced that Oregon will replace Washington as the North representative.
“I am crushed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have worked tirelessly to find a healthy way to compete this season,” Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. “Student-athletes come to Washington to compete for championships, so this one really hurts for everyone involved — our students, our coaches and our community of loyal Husky fans and alumni.”
After Washington officially withdrew from the title game, head football team physician Dr. Kim Harmon gave some clarity on the situation among the athletes.
“Since discovering a handful of cases within our program last week, we have taken proactive steps, including immediately pausing all football-related activities in our program to try to mitigate the further spread of the virus,” she said, “Unfortunately, we have continued to see positive cases over the course of the last several days which has continued our pause of activities and ability to return to the practice field.”
In a press conference immediately following the announcement, Lake revealed that the entire offensive line was affected by the virus, either due to positive tests or contact-tracing. Lake said none of his offensive linemen would have been available for the game, forcing the Huskies to withdraw.
Also joining Lake during the press conference was associate athletic director for health and wellness Rob Scheidegger, who helped to further explain the Huskies’ situation.
“This virus is highly contagious,” he said. “Even when you do everything the right way, it’s really hard to get a handle on. The only way to stop the spread is to quickly identify cases, to isolate individuals, and to quarantine people who are potential cases. That’s what we’re doing in our program right now and we are going to do the right thing for our community, our campus, our team, and our staff.”
As of now, Lake’s first season as head coach has come to a screeching halt, with the team’s most recent game against Stanford ending in a loss.
Although his team did end the season with a spot in the championship game initially, it still stands as a disappointing end to a season of ups and downs.
The UW has missed four games that were originally scheduled, all due to COVID-19. California was unable to field a team in week one and in week three, the game against Washington State was canceled before Utah was scheduled as a replacement. Then, beginning last week, Washington had its own issues, forcing the Oregon game to be canceled, and now, the Pac-12 Championship.
Once Washington is able to resume football activities, Lake said that his team is excited for the opportunity to compete in a final game.
After the Apple Cup was canceled earlier this season, Lake entertained the idea of a potential makeup rivalry game being scheduled down the road, but as of now, that idea is more of a fantasy than a possibility.
“Everything that we’ve heard, the next game would be a bowl game,” Lake said. “We are in no position currently to even start resuming practice. So in reality, the teams that have been shut down by the virus, they’ve been two games consecutively in a row before they are fully able to get everybody back into the fold. The way the timing looks, it looks like the bowl week schedule would be the first legitimate chance to get our team back.”
Reach reporters Nick Mendro and Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @UWDailySports
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.