Five-star LB Sav’ell Smalls commits to UW

After reportedly eliminating the Huskies from contention months ago, five-star linebacker Sav’ell Smalls announced his commitment to Washington on Friday via social media.
Smalls' recruitment has been one of the most talked about stories in the state of Washington so far this year. Despite supposedly eliminating the Dawgs a few months ago, Smalls put the UW in his top-six last month.
Just over a month later, Smalls has decided to be a Husky.
The five-star outside linebacker is the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2020 football class, according to 247, and is the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to UW in the Chris Petersen era.
After spending his previous two seasons at Garfield High School, Smalls enrolled at Kennedy Catholic to join forces with fellow Husky commit and five-star 2021 quarterback Sam Huard.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.