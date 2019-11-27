Washington’s energizer bunny: How Cailin Onosko became the heartbeat of the Huskies

The Washington volleyball team’s senior class has accomplished a lot in its four years. Outside hitter Kara Bajema is one of the top players in the country. Libero Shayne McPherson has anchored Washington’s defense for four years and played more sets than any player in Washington’s history. Middle blocker Avie Niece is one of the top-10 blockers in program history.
Alongside them, not in the record books but no less important, is defensive specialist Cailin Onosko, the heartbeat of Washington’s senior class, and the team as a whole.
“She’s the kind of person that affects people regardless of if she’s on the court or not,” Bajema said. “She’s pushing people, she’s getting people amped up on the sidelines, she’s making sure people are on task, getting to class, she’s sending out texts and reminders. She’s just like that mom figure.”
Onosko is a defensive specialist, subbing into the back row to provide extra defense for the Huskies. That added back row support is key to Washington’s serve-receive.
She played in nine matches her freshman season, appearing in 14 sets. The next season she played in only five matches and seven sets. But when she was subbed into the match against Colorado on Oct. 8, 2017, the Hec Ed crowd was as loud as it had been all night, an unusual reaction for a substitution. It was her first time playing in a Pac-12 match in front of a home crowd.
Onosko is someone that people want to root for.
“She’s a super hard worker and she always wants the best out of everyone else,” McPherson said. “She pushes people to be the best version of themselves. I really love that about her.”
Onosko has played all four years at Washington, but until her junior season she stood out most on the sidelines, where she was Washington’s loudest cheerleader. She looks like the energizer bunny on the bench, jumping and cheering at every great play.
“Looking back to freshman, sophomore, and even junior year all the cheering and supporting, it was just such a genuine love for everyone who was on the court and just such a genuine love for this team, and this program, and seeing them succeed,” Onosko said.
This season, Onosko has played in almost as many sets as she played in her first three seasons combined. She saw a lot more playing time beginning last year, but this season she has far surpassed her 96 total digs from the last three years, with 126. She’s most noticeable diving for digs and running practically into the stands to make sure balls don’t go out, saving plays.
Onosko has always been an integral part of the Huskies. For four years, she’s been their biggest supporter, and she continues to be.
“In some ways Cailin has been the same player for all four years in terms of her effort and her energy and her commitment,” Cook said. “You want to recruit players where the game means a lot to them and volleyball certainly means a lot to Cailin.”
Onosko says playing for Washington has changed her life for the better, but she’s also spent her four years with the Huskies working to make the team better.
“Being out there to help them succeed has meant the world to me,” Onosko said. “Every single day, every practice, has just been striving to make them better and helping them achieve their dreams that I share with them.”
The Huskies have two more home games left in the regular season, and Onosko will celebrate senior day with Bajema, McPherson, and Niece on Saturday against Washington State. They’ll all be recognized for their achievements, and Onosko, most of all, will be recognized for her dedication to her teammates.
“She shows you that your commitment can’t be conditional to your role on the team,” Cook said. “She’s been committed when she was a nonstarter, she’s committed now as a starter, she’s demonstrated that you have to be unconditionally committed to the team.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
