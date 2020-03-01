Huskies hang tough early, then get blitzed in final regular season game

The Washington women’s basketball team only trailed 18-19 after the first quarter, but could not hang on to the momentum for the rest of the game, losing 92-56 at No. 3 Oregon.
After quickly falling behind 7-0 to open the game, the Dawgs (13-15, 5-12 Pac-12) scraped together eight points on jumpers and at the free throw line over a 3:15 stretch to bring themselves within reach.
The shots then started falling for Washington, with three three-pointers being converted to close out the quarter. It actually took the lead for an 18-second stretch before Oregon (28-2, 17-1 Pac-12) evened the game up, and then finished the first ten minutes with a one-point edge.
Despite the 18 points scored by the Huskies, not a single player knocked down more than one field goal. Sophomore T.T. Watkins, who led the team with five points in the first quarter, had just one shot attempt.
The Oregon defense really slowed down Washington’s attack in the second quarter, as it was held to just six points on 20% shooting from the field. Amber Melgoza did not make a field goal in the entire first half.
The Dawgs turned the ball over eight times in the second quarter, and the Ducks closed out the half on a 17-0 run that gave them a 22-point lead heading into the break. Oregon shot 59% from the field and assisted on nine of their 10 made field goals.
Coming out of the break, UW was able to find its footing on the offensive end, knocking down three quick field goals in the first three minutes, matching its second quarter total. And while the Dawgs finished the third quarter with 16 points, the Ducks built on their lead with 28 of their own, keeping the game out of reach,
The fourth quarter was more of the same and led to Washington’s second consecutive loss and seventh straight road game.
Washington ended the game shooting 37% from the field, which isn’t too far off its season average of 40%. But the UW coughed up 22 turnovers, which led to 28 points off turnovers for UO.
Mai-Loni Henson and Alexis Griggsby led the scoring for the Dawgs with 11 points each. Melgoza managed to get up to 10 points after her slow start.
Washington will now continue its season in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The first round begins on Thursday, March 5th.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
