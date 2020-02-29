Husky offense vanishes in shutout loss to UCI for first defeat in two weeks

The Washington baseball batting order took a lengthy Saturday afternoon nap in a 9-0 loss to UC Irvine, managing just five base knocks and hitting .077 with runners on base.
The Huskies (6-3) simply had no answers for Anteaters’ (5-5) junior starter Peter Van Loon. Van Loon lowered his ERA from 4.66 to 2.87 for the 2020 season and only allowed multiple baserunners in an inning on one occasion.
“We didn’t hit very well today,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “We didn’t play defense the way we needed to, and we were not very competitive at the plate.”
Meanwhile, junior starting pitcher Jack Enger had already matched his season total in walks through three innings en route to five of the Huskies’ eight total free passes.
The game got off to a shaky start for Enger and the Husky pitching staff in the first inning, when the Anteaters loaded the bases with no outs.
After walking one run in, senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco made a brilliant diving stop on a ball hit up the middle, almost turning two. The ball got away from senior first baseman Rollie Nichols, though, and two more scored to give UCI three runs in the first inning.
Enger settled down after that, blanking UCI for three-straight innings before giving up two more runs in the fifth amidst another bases-loaded jam. The top of the order killed UW pitching on Saturday, reaching base safely nine times in 16 at-bats and scoring seven of the Anteaters’ nine runs.
The Husky bullpen succumbed to the late-inning hitting prowess from UCI, allowing as many runs on Saturday afternoon (four) as they had the previous three games combined. Anteater hitters knocked around freshman reliever Alex Giroux for three earned runs in the top of the eighth.
“You know, regardless of the score, you have to play the game right,” Meggs said. “You have to compete. You can’t just do that when things are going well for you.
Husky hitters just couldn’t string anything together. As one indicator of their hitting woes, senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco was the only UW hitter to record multiple hits with his two singles.
The one-sided defeat was the first for the Huskies since Feb. 15 following a six-game winning streak.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
