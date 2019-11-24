Bodily continues offensive showcase in UW’s first postseason matchup

The No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team needed to throw a monkey off its back in the second round of the NCAA tournament, and to do so, the Huskies turned to their workhorse.
Blake Bodily, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and one of the hottest offensive weapons in America got the Huskies started, kept the offense going, and spent all night giving the Boston College defense nightmares. And now, for the first time in his career, he’ll get to do it for a second game in the postseason.
“It feels good, and I think we’re going to keep rolling,” Bodily said after the UW’s 2-0 win over Boston College at Husky Soccer Stadium.
A year after the Huskies couldn’t cash in on their chances in regulation in a first-round loss to Lipscomb, their star made sure that wouldn’t be the case
Bodily, who came into Sunday night with six goals in the final six games of the regular season, made it seven in seven in the 25th minute, getting on the end of a low cross from Charlie Ostrem at the top of the 6-yard box and hammering it home.
It was a goal like most of his have been recently — one created by movement off the ball, getting to the front of the net and taking advantage of a good cross in.
“I feel like my teammates are doing most of the work and making it easy for me,” Bodily said.
The goal was Bodily’s 11th on the season, the most for any UW player since Ely Allen’s 12 in 2007. Three more goals will put the junior’s 2019 season in the top 10 in UW history.
“I think once you get the first, the others start trickling in,” Bodily said. “So getting the first one was super important for us.”
Two years after Washington took an early lead but couldn’t extend it in a first-round loss to Seattle U, Bodily helped keep the gates open. Just six minutes after scoring the Huskies’ first goal, he set up their second, flicking a header from the top of the 18-yard box forward, right into the path of a running Jaret Townsend, who slotted it home to double the lead.
“He’s just a handful, and he’s a guy teams have to key in on,” head coach Jamie Clark said.
Bodily kept being a handful for the rest of the night. He finished with a game-high seven shots — two more than Boston College had as a team.
So how does he do it?
“It’s a couple things,” Clark said. “He scores some of his best goals by getting in the box and not running with the ball. But he scares defenses by running with the ball, and that’s what really creates separation and openings for other guys.”
Sunday night, he did both, and Washington never looked at all anxious in a dominating win.
Now, he’ll try to lead the Huskies to the Elite Eight, a place they’ve only gotten to once in school history. To do so, they’ll have to beat Marshall at Husky Soccer Stadium next weekend.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
