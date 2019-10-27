Drechsel leads Huskies to win over Buffs

The No. 9 Washington volleyball team came out on top of Colorado in four sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13).
Junior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel was at the forefront of both offense and defense for the Huskies (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12), leading in kills with 18 and hitting .469, while also following just behind senior libero Shayne McPherson’s 13 digs with 12. With two aces as well, she contributed 23 points to Washington, a solid quarter of the team’s total offense.
Drechsel also added six block assists to Washington’s 16 total blocks in the match, a major key to the win. Junior middle blocker Lauren Sanders also added 10 block assists, while senior Avie Niece added a solo block and five block assists.
Niece was also a key part of the UW offense, hitting .583 with eight kills.
Washington’s serve was another star of the show behind the block, with nine aces in the match. Four of those aces came from sophomore setter Ella May Powell, with Drechsel and sophomore hitter Shannon Crenshaw each adding two.
Washington started off the match hitting well, with a .324 hitting percentage in the first set. The Dawgs had 16 kills, and held Colorado to only nine. It was a dominant start, overtaking Colorado by 10 points.
In the second set, the Buffs outscored the Huskies in kills, but had nine attack errors to Washington’s two. The Washington block brought about several of those errors and helped the Dawgs win the set.
The third set was similar, but the Washington block wasn’t quite as strong. While the two teams were pretty close in kills, Washington errored a little bit more and that was the difference maker yet again. UW’s set loss was much closer than Colorado got in any of Washington’s set wins, though, as the Huskies stayed close throughout.
In the fourth set, the Huskies of the first set had returned in force with an early lead that was maintained through the rest of the match. Washington only had 10 kills to Colorado’s nine, but a handful of aces and eight blocks got the other 15 points needed to take the match.
The Huskies will host the Southern California schools next week, playing USC 8 p.m. Friday, and facing UCLA at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
