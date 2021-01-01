Tameiya Sadler back for the Huskies against Colorado

When the Washington women's basketball team takes on Colorado and Utah this weekend, freshman guard Tameiya Sadler will be dressed and able to play. Sadler has been out since the Washington State game Dec. 11 and her presence has been greatly missed.
“She’s back but kind of limited,” Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Sadler was the breakout star for the Huskies (4-3,1-3 Pac-12) in the opening weeks of the season for the Huskies, even winning the first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week of the season. Before her injury Sadler averaged 14.4 points per game leading the Huskies in scoring and 5.4 rebounds a game. Her offensive production and leadership was greatly missed especially in the loss to No. 8 Oregon.
Although the Huskies are happy to have Sadler back, she is not expected to have the same role she had before her injury until she is fully recovered. Sadler has been very limited in practice since her injury on Dec. 11th and isn’t expected to have the same role until she is fully recovered.
“I’m not anticipating much to be totally honest,” Wynn said. “She hasn’t done much since December 11th.”
Fortunately for the Huskies some of their role players are beginning to step up.
Role players stepping up
The Huskies have had young role players step up on both sides of the ball this season. This has been especially true in the absence of Sadler.
Former walk-on sophomore guard Callie Lind has become a three point specialist for the Huskies this season. She has averaged 5.1 points a game this season and leads the team in three pointers made with 10. Lind’s best game came against Portland when she scored 11 points, this was a game that Sadler missed.
“We told her to just get to her spot and be ready,” Wynn said. “We tell her if you have a look, let it fly.”
Freshman guard Jayda Noble is another young player who is helping the Huskies on both sides of the ball. Although her stats might not necessarily show it, Noble's athleticism and defense have been huge for the Huskies this season. Noble has nine steals in seven games this season and she is likely to improve as the season goes on.
“She’s very confident in her defense,” Wynn said. “She’s a great rebounder and an incredible athlete.”
Washington will return to the floor after almost two weeks at 2:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day against Colorado.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.