Huskies earn No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

After a 24-6 season, the Washington volleyball team earned the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Despite a loss to Washington State to close the regular season, the Huskies were seeded a spot above their rank in last week’s coaches poll.
The Huskies will host Winthrop, Colorado State, and South Carolina in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, playing Winthrop in the first round at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The second round will take place the next day, with the winner of the Washington-UW match playing the winning of the Colorado State-South Carolina match at 7 p.m.
It’s Washington’s highest postseason ranking since 2016, when the Dawgs were a No. 7 seed.
The Huskies have three wins over top-4 seeds, with two wins over No. 4 Wisconsin and a win over No. 3 Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif. The loss to WSU broke an eight-game winning streak.
