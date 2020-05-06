Dylan Lamb arrives to make his own mark

Dylan Lamb spent a good deal of his childhood losing.
With two older brothers it’s hard to blame him, especially when one of them is a future MLB all-star who doesn’t see the merit in taking it easy on his eight-year younger sibling.
“When I would play against my brothers when I was younger, when they would beat down on me because they’re so much bigger,” Lamb said. “It kind of made things better for me because I knew how to come back from failure.”
It appears having current Arizona Diamondbacks’ third-baseman and former Washington standout Jake Lamb as a sibling taught the young ballplayer some things about defeat, though life for the youngest member of the Lamb household could be, as Dylan put it, “pretty tough.”
“My brother [Dylan], he would whine, he would cry about stupid things as we all did as kids,” Jake said. “He’s got a big mouth on him, so he would always talk about how he would beat me in basketball and how I wasn’t good. So I would always go out there and physically beat up on him.”
Beyond harmless, good-natured childhood competition though, as they grew older the youngest Lamb soon found himself on a frustrating search for the edge of his brother’s seemingly borderless shadow.
Sometimes, the shade seemed like it was never going to let up, like the clouds that hung over Lamb’s Queen Anne neighborhood. It found him on the court, the field, and most infuriatingly, the diamond.
It didn’t help that Dylan spent his days excelling in the same areas as his older brother. He even held down the hot corner for the majority of his early playing days just like Jake.
And every time Dylan strode towards the batter’s box with the name “Lamb” emblazoned on the back of his jersey, he arrived only to find home plate overflowing with unwanted helpings of comparisons and expectations heaped on top of each other.
“When I was like 12-years-old, and I played for this travel ball team, my coach would always compare me to my brother, who at the time was in college,” Dylan said. “It was just like, ‘Why are you comparing me to a guy who’s a grown adult, and I’m just 12-years-old out here?’”
By the time he was a freshman, Dylan had already been recruited to his brother’s alma mater. The then-15-year-old was excited, but the early recruiting didn’t help him shrug off the growing burden of expectations weighing down the name on the back of his jersey.
As a Pac-12 recruit, Lamb had the ability and the potential, but soon the question became whether he could produce the numbers to back it up. That was tough for a guy who hadn’t even started high school yet, and without a say in the matter, the younger Lamb added to his list of doubters, especially as Jake broke into the big leagues the same year.
But his brother’s success motivated Dylan more than ever, arming him with a chip on the shoulder large enough to bulldoze his way through the densest of challenges like establishing himself as a worthy pitcher.
It wasn’t until well into his high school career that Lamb permanently moved to the mound. In fact, he had to convince the Washington coaching staff to let him leave the batter’s box.
The switch turned out to be career-defining. Aside from effectively saving his love for the game and providing his coaches with a relentless arm in the bullpen, it also freed him from the shackles of his brother’s success as a position player.
“He came to me, I want to say junior or senior year of high school, and was sort of like, ‘I want to pitch,’” Jake said. “‘I don’t really have fun hitting, and I just get compared to you, and I don’t really want to do that. I want to do my own thing.’ For him to say that and be 100% honest with me? It takes a lot, man. I mean, a lot of people my age still can’t do that. They can’t be that honest with themselves.”
As the years went on, the youngest Lamb continued to mature, drawing on the near-decade of failure his older siblings had subjected him to as a kid and finding that ability to bounce back from defeat with poise beyond the normal abilities of a 21-year-old.
Consequently, after a big-league caliber start to the 2020 season at the UW, the clouds over Lamb seem to have parted, with loitering shadows nowhere to be found. The whiny 10-year-old — as his older brother once referred to him — had stepped off the mound, replaced by a dominant righty with something to prove.
“[Lamb] tended to be kind of a quiet piece to the whole bullpen package,” Washington baseball head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Now he feels he’s earned his way out of Jake’s shadow. I think Dylan wanted to earn everybody's respect and be appreciated for who he was and is, and this spring, in my opinion he really did that.”
Lamb posted a 1.38 ERA as Meggs’ go-to long-reliever in 2020, throwing at least two innings in all but one of his seven appearances. His 13 innings-pitched through non-league play had already eclipsed his total from 2019, and he’s only allowed a quarter of the total earned runs Lamb allowed last season.
More than his numbers though, Meggs called upon Lamb early and often, giving him an opportunity to show the program just how capable of a pitcher he can be. He capitalized, putting to rest any remaining concerns over his credibility as a member of the UW program.
Now, having outlasted some early-life turmoil, Lamb has reached a point of reflection. All that remains from a youth’s worth of older-brother beat-downs is appreciation and admiration.
“I was getting defeated a lot by them,” Dylan said. “The competitive nature that I carry with me kind of comes from playing sports at a young age with such older brothers.”
Perhaps the most inspiring of Lamb’s story is the unwavering closeness he and his brother have managed to maintain. It is easy to assume the relationship might’ve fractured years ago, if not from the sheer weight of an eight-year age gap, then at least under years’ worth of pressure from expectations and resentment.
Instead, between music, clothes, and an infectious energy, the Lamb brothers share a strong bond. In fact, the two won’t hesitate to call themselves, “basically the same person.”
“Dylan was the type of kid I could bring into the locker room, and he was like, ‘Oh my god! You guys have these bats?’” the older Lamb said. “That’s kind of another way me and Dylan connected; like, ‘look at these Rawlings gloves I got!’ or ‘look at these cool Nike batting gloves we got!’ It was kind of cool showing off that type of stuff because I still thought it was the coolest thing ever.”
Now, as Dylan prepares for the next step of his career, he still talks with Jake on the phone a few times a week about anything from music to arm angles. Sometimes, though, the younger Lamb will bring up one last challenge to end a long lineage of brotherly competition.
“I’ve asked him to get in the box against me probably every year for the past four years, and he refuses to,” Dylan said. “He says it’s only a lose-lose for him. If I strike him out, he loses that, and he gets embarrassed. But if he hits a bomb or if he gets a hit off me, that’s just expected. He’s gotta put his pride behind him and just let me do it.”
Regardless of whether or not the younger Lamb ever gets the opportunity for childhood vengeance against his big brother, he’s long since announced his arrival not only outside his brother’s shadow, but as a force to be reckoned with atop the mound at Husky Ballpark.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
