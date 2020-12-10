Washington versus Oregon canceled due to increase in COVID-19 cases in UW locker room

For the third time this season, the Washington football team will have a game canceled due to COVID-19.
After pausing team activities Wednesday and Thursday due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing determined that the Huskies fell below the limit of 53 eligible scholarship players in order to compete in a game.
Thursday afternoon, the Pac-12 announced Washington’s game versus Oregon will be canceled. The press release also stated the game will be declared a no contest under conference policy.
“I’m so disappointed for everyone involved here,” Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen said. “Every year our student-athletes, coaches, staff and Husky Nation circle this game on our calendar and so look forward to this amazing rivalry."
Washington was originally scheduled to travel to Eugene, Oregon, in what had shaped up to be the Pac-12 North title game. Instead, the Huskies (3-1) will automatically be granted the Pac-12 North championship because they finished with a higher winning percentage than the Ducks (3-2).
“The student-athletes from both schools have worked so hard," Cohen said. "And I’m just really disheartened we are this point where we are unable to play due to our COVID-19 positives within the program, but we will always put the health and well-being of our students, coaches and staff as our greatest priority when making decisions.”
Washington's week one matchup with California and week three meeting with Washington State were both canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the opposition.
While Washington was able to score a matchup with Utah following the cancellation of the Apple Cup, the Huskies were unable to schedule an opponent for the week of the California game.
Now dealing with issues in its own locker room, Washington is not only forced to cancel this weekend’s game, but questions loom over the status of next weekend’s Pac-12 Championship, too.
Although the CDC recently shortened the recommended quarantine time to 10 days for close contacts with a COVID-19 case, and seven days with a negative test, local health authorities have yet to adopt such guidelines. Current restrictions mean that high-risk contacts must quarantine for 14 days following exposure to a COVID-positive person.
With the Pac-12 Championship game scheduled for next Friday, Dec. 18, the Huskies will likely be unable to compete, unless local authorities adopt the new CDC guidance.
Terrell Bynum, Puka Nacua, and Ryan Bowman were absent last weekend’s game against Stanford for undisclosed reasons, questions surrounding Washington’s battle with COVID-19 in the locker room began to pop-up.
Following the game, junior receiver Ty Jones said that the Huskies were dealing with coronavirus cases leading up to the game, but went no further in mentioning specifics.
Washington head coach Jimmy Lake hinted that all teams have been struggling to battle COVID-19 but mostly avoided diving into details about how many members of the team were impacted. However, Lake did issue a statement Thursday in regards to the cancelation.
"We are disappointed for our players and fans and for our opponent that our game will not be played this weekend,” he said. We are doing everything we can to resume football activities as soon as we can safely do so."
The Huskies’ placement in the championship game does ride on other factors though. If Washington is able to clear the hurdles necessary to get back on the field, it would face Colorado or USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Although, if three or more conference games are canceled this week, the Pac-12 division format would be wiped out and the teams with the best winning percentage would be placed into the championship game, regardless of division.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
