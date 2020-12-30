Much-needed break helps UW reset before matchup with Arizona

After dropping the sixth game of their first seven in a blowout loss to Colorado, the Washington men’s basketball team was in dire need of a break.
Luckily, the holidays provided just that as Thursday’s matchup with Arizona will be the first time that the Huskies (1-6, 0-2 Pac-12) have taken the court in nearly two weeks.
According to UW head coach Mike Hopkins, this lengthy gap in Washington’s schedule was vital in refreshing this Huskies team that has struggled tremendously through the season’s early goings.
“We needed time off,” Hopkins said. “We needed to get our minds right and I think that this time has been really positive.”
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, both Hopkins and sophomore guard RaeQuan Battle mentioned that the time off has been productive in enhancing Washington’s chemistry and cohesion as a group. Hopkins even noted that the Huskies made time for some team-building exercises like pick-up wiffle ball.
“Our chemistry definitely needs to get better, and it has been,” Battle said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time with each other, especially on the court, trying to figure out some team things that can bring us together.”
Moreover, Hopkins discussed that the break in the team’s schedule has allowed them to put their heads down and address many of the concerns that have plagued their season thus far.
“We got to work,” Hopkins said. “We’ve had three really good practices. We’ll have one today and then get a chance to go out there and produce and see where we’ve gotten better.”
Regarding adjustments that Washington has worked to implement since losing to Colorado, both Hopkins and Battle mentioned that the team will attempt to play with more offensive aggression. Hopkins emphasized that to enable the talent on the Huskies’ roster, it is critical that the UW capitalizes on defensive stops by pushing the ball in transition and attacking downhill.
Washington currently ranks last in the Pac-12 in points per game, with just 61 per contest, but has shown glimpses of hope when getting to the rim, which has allowed the Huskies to draw fouls and get to the free throw line while also opening up the floor for jump shooters along the perimeter.
However, it will likely take more than just penetration to aid with Washington’s offensive woes. The Huskies are last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage, shooting just 39.8%, including a dismal 25.4% from beyond the arc.
Additionally, Washington ranks at the conference’s bottom in assists, with just 9.6 per game and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.70.
So, while the aforementioned gap in UW’s schedule may have provided the team with time to grow closer as a unit, it remains to be seen whether the time off actually helped the Huskies on the court.
“We need to connect basketball wise,” Battle said. “We all love being around each other, but our chemistry on the court needs to be perfect.”
Washigton will take on Arizona at 5:00 PM on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.